The buzz around Yash’s Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups continues to scale new heights, with Zee Music Company coming on board in a landmark music rights collaboration for the film, marking one of the label’s most significant acquisitions in recent times. This collaboration between Zee Music and the makers of Toxic, produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, not only strengthens the film’s massive pan-India and global rollout strategy but also reflects a shared intent to build a long-term creative collaboration for future ventures.

About 'Toxic' Music

The film’s music will feature high-impact, multi-composer soundtracks designed to build a powerful sonic identity for its world. Composers such as Ravi Basrur, Vishal Mishra, and Tanishk Bagchi bring together diverse musical styles — blending emotion, mass energy, and cinematic scale, with Vishal Mishra composing four songs, Tanishk Bagchi contributing one track co-composed with Arslan Nizami and Faheem Abdullah, and Ravi Basrur delivering one song along with the film’s background score. The album is expected to deliver genre-defining tracks that function as storytelling extensions of the film, deepening the world of Toxic. Makers of ‘Toxic’ Present Audiences a ‘Ticket to Hell’ With Yash’s New Clean-Shaven Look, Hinting at His Powerful Dual Role.

Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Bags Major 2026 Music Rights Pact With Zee Music Company and KVN Productions

Featuring a powerhouse trio stepping into the world of #Toxic @tanishkbagchi – the chartbuster machine.#ArslanNizaami – the genre-bending music architect.#FaheemAbdullah – the master of mood and modern sound. Three energies. One explosive soundtrack.@ZeeMusicCompany… pic.twitter.com/eNl5mM7L4l — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) February 22, 2026

The man of Mass hysteria. The master of Thunderous scores.@RaviBasrur brings his pounding music to #Toxic@ZeeMusicCompany presents the Music of Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 19-03-2026#ToxicTheMovie#ToxicOnMarch19th @TheNameIsYash… pic.twitter.com/30AEC4Lmju — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) February 22, 2026

The voice of raw emotion. The notes that resonate until the last note. @VishalMMishra steps into the world of #Toxic with his soul stirring magic. @ZeeMusicCompany presents the Music of Toxic : A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups #Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 19-03-2026… pic.twitter.com/yS5dORwYmc — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) February 22, 2026

“Toxic, the film, represents the true spirit of pan-India cinema — a story, a scale, and a vision that transcend language and regional boundaries,” said Sujal Parekh, CBO, Zee Music Company. “We are proud to bring its entire soundtrack across Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam under one unified platform, ensuring a seamless and powerful nationwide musical rollout. The album has been crafted to connect emotionally across markets while retaining a contemporary, mass appeal that resonates strongly in today’s streaming-driven ecosystem. With its scale, intensity, and cross-cultural soundscape, the music of Toxic is poised to become a unifying anthem for audiences across India.” Rocking Star Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups’ Tops IMDb’s Most Anticipated Films List.

Speaking about this collaboration, Venkat K. Narayana, Chairman of KVN Productions, said: “Toxic demands a soundscape that’s bold, disruptive, and truly unforgettable. At KVN, we’ve always believed that music isn’t just an accompaniment to cinema — it’s the pulse of it. And in Zee Music, we’ve found a partner who not only understands that vision but matches it with the same passion and scale. This collaboration is the start of a long-term relationship between KVN and Zee — built on shared ambition and a collective hunger to push cinematic music into uncharted territories. Together, we want to redefine how music travels with cinema — not just as a soundtrack, but as an experience that lives far beyond the screen.”

Meanwhile, the Toxic teaser has taken hype to unprecedented levels — clocking massive viewership within 24 hours and sparking fan theories, frame-by-frame breakdowns, and intense online discussion around Yash’s new character reveal, titled Ticket, which serves as a key entry point into the film’s larger narrative world. The teaser has also heightened anticipation for future promotional reveals, signaling a conscious, strategic move to gradually introduce the film’s universe and the characters portrayed by Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria.

Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas, and directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film is shot in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and other languages — reinforcing its global ambitions and expansive cinematic vision. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.