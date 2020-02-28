Tokyo's Disney Resort Shut Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Tokyo's Disney Resort (Photo Credits: Twitter)

In the wake of the worldwide novel Coronavirus outbreak which emerged out from China's Wuhan city, Disney has shut down its Tokyo's Disney Resort, reported Hollywood Reporter. The magical kingdom is set to shut down from February 29 to March 15. According to Hollywood Reporter, the local operator of the resort, Oriental Land Co, made an official announcement in regard on Friday. Disney’s Mulan Release Date Might Be Put on Hold in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak.

The decision has come after the Tokyo government made a request that all major events in the city be called off for the coming two weeks. Earlier on Thursday, the Prime Minister of Japan, Shinzo Abe declared that all schools in the country shall remain closed throughout the month of March.

Shuttering of Tokyo's Disney Resort follows, the shuttering of China's Shanghai Disney Resort and the Hong Kong Disneyland. The death toll from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in mainland China mounted to 2,788 on Friday, officials said.