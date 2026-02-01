The wait for the digital debut of the period political drama Parasakthi is nearly over. Following its theatrical release on January 10, 2026, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer is officially scheduled to begin streaming in February 2026. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sudha Kongara, the film has drawn significant attention for its portrayal of the 1965 anti-Hindi imposition agitations in Tamil Nadu, recently crossing the INR 100 crore mark at the global box office. ‘Parasakthi’ Review: Sivakarthikeyan and Sudha Kongara’s Tamil Political Drama on Hindi Imposition Fails To Impress Critics, Who Call It Dull and Emotionally Distant.

When and Where to Watch 'Parasakthi' Online

Viewers can stream Parasakthi exclusively on ZEE5. According to the streaming platform’s official website, the digital premiere is confirmed for Friday, February 7, 2026, arriving less than a month after its high-profile Pongal theatrical run.

While the primary release will be in Tamil, the platform is expected to provide dubbed versions in Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada to cater to a broader audience. The film’s transition to OTT comes at a time when digital audiences are increasingly seeking grounded, historically-rooted narratives.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Parasakthi’:

A Departure for Sivakarthikeyan

Parasakthi marks a significant tonal shift for Sivakarthikeyan, who moves away from his traditional comedic roles to portray Chezhiyan, a railway fireman with a hidden past as a student leader. The story follows Chezhiyan and his brother Chinnadurai (played by Atharvaa) as they become entangled in the student-led movements of 1960s Madras.

The film features a notable ensemble cast, including Sreeleela, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa and Guru Somasundaram.

'Parasakthi' Controversy

The film’s journey to the screen was marked by several hurdles. Inspired by real historical events, Parasakthi faced scrutiny from political groups prior to release. Despite these challenges and a polarised critical reception, the film found commercial success, buoyed by strong curiosity surrounding its subject matter.

Critics have highlighted Sudha Kongara’s gritty direction and GV Prakash Kumar’s score, which marks his 100th project as a composer, as the film's standout elements. ‘Parasakthi’ Director Sudha Kongara Indirectly Responds to Thalapathy Vijay Fans After Backlash Against Sivakarthikeyan-Starrer, Says ‘This Is Slander and Defamation of Worst Kind’.

More About 'Parasakthi'

Produced by Dawn Pictures, Parasakthi was initially planned with actor Suriya in the lead before Sivakarthikeyan took over the role for his 25th career film. The production design and cinematography by Ravi K Chandran have been lauded for their authentic recreation of 1960s Tamil Nadu, providing a vivid backdrop for the film's ideological clashes.

