Tom Holland and Zendaya Make First Red Carpet Appearance Amid Wedding Rumours at ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Madrid Event (See Pics)

The global press tour for the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe instalment, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, kicked off yesterday, June 15, 2026, with stars Tom Holland and Zendaya gracing the red carpet at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid. The appearance marked their first major public outing together since 2021, instantly becoming a major talking point for fans and media alike, especially given the swirling rumours about their marital status. Tom Holland Helps Rumoured Girlfriend Zendaya Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction in Viral Video – WATCH.

Tom Holland and Zendaya Turn Heads at 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' Event in Madrid

Tom Holland, 30, and Zendaya, 29, exuded effortless charm as they posed for photographers. Holland, looking sharp in a black suit with a pop of red, protectively placed his arm around Zendaya, who stunned in a black strapless fringed dress by designer Christian Cowan, accessorised with a Rolex and Stéfère Jewellery, curated by her longtime stylist Law Roach.

The couple, who portray Peter Parker (Spider-Man) and MJ in the beloved franchise, radiated joy, with Holland even captured winking at his rumoured wife. This event officially launched the promotional campaign for the fourth Holland-led Spider-Man film, which is slated for release on July 31, 2026.

Tom Holland and Zendaya Make Red Carpet Appearance Amid Wedding Rumours

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the 38th film in the MCU and promises a fresh chapter for Peter Parker. The synopsis reveals that Peter will be fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man in a world that no longer remembers him, facing a powerful new threat while his own superpowers undergo a surprising evolution. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers, and Justin Kuritzkes, the film also features a star-studded cast including Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillma

Tom Holland & Zendaya for their first photocall in 5 years 🥹💞 pic.twitter.com/Dv3SYqkqel — MTV UK (@MTVUK) June 15, 2026

n, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk.

Are Tom Holland and Zendaya Already Married?

The couple's appearance has only intensified the ongoing "wedding buzz" that has surrounded them for months. Speculation reached a fever pitch in March 2026 when Zendaya's stylist, Law Roach, boldly claimed at the Actor Awards that "the wedding has already happened. You missed it." He reiterated this claim at the 2026 Oscars, teasing, "I said what I said." While Zendaya has largely played coy, even sharing a humorous, AI-spoofed wedding video on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to "clear the confusion" over circulating fake images, she was spotted wearing a thin gold band alongside her engagement ring at the Madrid photocall, further fueling fan theories. ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ Trailer: Tom Holland’s Peter Parker Undergoes Dangerous DNA Mutation, Faces Darker Threats in Action-Packed First Look (Watch Video).

Us Weekly had previously confirmed their engagement after Zendaya was seen sporting a prominent diamond ring at the 2025 Golden Globes. Despite the intense public interest, both Holland and Zendaya are known for guarding their private lives. Holland commented in January 2025 that if they attend events together, "it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us." As the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press tour continues, fans will undoubtedly be watching closely for any more subtle hints from Hollywood's most beloved power couple.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 02:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).