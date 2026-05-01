Tom Holland Helps Rumoured Girlfriend Zendaya Avoid a Wardrobe Malfunction in Viral Video – WATCH

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Hollywood actor Tom Holland stepped in to lend a helping hand to actress Zendaya. The couple appeared at a padel tournament hosted by the actor’s beverage brand in Los Angeles. In a video, the actor, 29, is seen adjusting the back of Zendaya's blue and white patterned dress that had seemingly come undone, reports People magazine. Amid ‘The Drama’ Promotions, Zendaya Breaks Silence on Tom Holland Wedding Rumours, Says ‘I Don’t Want To Dismiss That’.

Tom Holland opened up about how padel, a racket sport that combines elements of tennis and squash, aligns with his brand's ethos. He told USA Today, "I'm someone that is really, really into this idea of community, and padel is such a social sport”. “You're very close to your opponents, and you can have a good chat and get to know people on the court. And for me, if we can bring people together and have a good day and celebrate Bero at the same time, it's kind of a perfect recipe”, he added.

Tom Holland Comes to Zendaya's Rescue as She Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction

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As per People, the actress appeared on The New York Times' Modern Love podcast to promote her film with Robert Pattinson, The Drama. Zendaya, 29, recalled her first memories of Holland, when they met to screen test for their 2017 movie Spider-Man: Homecoming. She said, "I knew this is my person because I don’t feel nervous around them. I feel really peaceful, and I feel really calm, like, oh, I actually feel more nervous when I’m away from you than when I’m with you”. Zendaya Reveals Hilarious Reason She’s ‘Jealous’ of Tom Holland Amid Secret Wedding Rumours.

As she met Tom Holland at an audition, Zendaya recalled feeling “pretty nervous anyway”. Talking about how Tom made her feel calm at the ‘Homecoming’ screen test, the actress said, "Just by being a nice person. By making me feel comfortable. I mean, it’s like having to do a chemistry read for a big movie like that. It’s like, oh, you really want the job, and all these kind of things. And yeah, he was really lovely then”. The couple got engaged in January 2025.

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