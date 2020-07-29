Actress Priyasha Bhardwaj is gradually making a mark in the web series space, and is sure loving the format. Priyasha, who has worked in shows like "Aarya", "Kaafir" and the upcoming "Mirzapur 2", told IANS: "I love the web series format. It allows an actor the bandwidth to play around and explore deeper, since individual characters get more screen time as against in films." "My first ever project was a series where I played a very small character -- that of an ICU nurse in an episode of 'Made In Heaven'. Bandish Bandits: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy Set for Their Digital Debut With Amazon Prime’s Musical Series

It was an inconsequential character with two lines (dialogues), but I still tried to give the character a backstory and an intention, since I didn't have the crutch of good dialogues. And when it was pack-up for me and I was saying my goodbyes, director Nitya Mehra said, 'You're really good you know!' I smiled but my subtext was 'I'm so glad you noticed'," she recalled. After auditioning for several films and web series, she was signed on for the web series "Kaafir", starring Dia Mirza, last year. A Suitable Boy: Ahead Of Its BBC One Premiere, Ishaan Khatter and Tabu’s Web-Series Gets Positive Early Reviews!

"I essayed the role of a journalist, Naina Balsara, who played a key role in taking the story forward. I still yearned to play a part where I can show a character graph or arc, play a character very different from myself. Luckily last year, I did two such characters -- Soundarya in 'Aarya' and Jamuna in 'Mirzapur 2'," she said. Priyasha hopes to work in films as well. "But there definitely is something more inviting about the web series format," she said.

