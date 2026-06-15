Abdu Rozik Claims He Never Received Payment for ‘Bigg Boss 16’, Levels Serious Allegations Against His Team (Watch Video)

Mumbai, June 15, 2026: Tajikistani sensation Abdu Rozik, widely recognised for his charming and memorable participation in Bigg Boss 16, has made explosive claims, alleging that he was never paid for his time on the popular reality show. In a candid interview on the 'House of Zen' podcast, Rozik accused his former management team of a widespread scam, stating they "took everything" he earned from various projects. ‘God Is Always With the Right Person’: ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Fame Singer Abdu Rozik REACTS After Getting Detained at Dubai Airport Over Theft Accusation (Watch Video).

At 22 years old (born September 23, 2003), Rozik's revelations come as a significant shock to his fans and the entertainment industry, especially given his high-profile exposure on one of India's biggest television platforms.

Abdu Rozik Claims He Never Got Paid for ‘Bigg Boss’

Abdu Rozik, who captivated audiences during his nearly 100-day stay in the Bigg Boss 16 house from October 2022 to January 12, 2023, asserted that despite his significant presence, he did not receive any remuneration. "Imagine, I didn't get paid a single dollar for Bigg Boss. They scammed me badly. They took everything," he claimed during the podcast.

He further revealed a stark contrast between his public image and his personal financial reality. "When people see me, they think I am a millionaire, but they don't know what I am carrying on my shoulders... People think I am loaded, but they don't know I don't even own a car or a house," Rozik explained, highlighting the stress of his situation.

Allegations Against Former Management

Rozik's allegations extend beyond just Bigg Boss, encompassing earnings from several other projects over a period of three to four years. He stated that while his former team initially helped him grow, they subsequently pocketed his money. "I worked with them for three or four years. They helped me grow, but the money from the shows I did, they took it," he asserted.

This isn't the first time Abdu Rozik has faced challenges related to his management. In July 2025, he was briefly detained at Dubai International Airport on theft allegations, which he later claimed were fabricated by his then-ex-management team, IFCM, accusing them of creating false claims about him stealing his own belongings. He was also questioned by India's Enforcement Directorate in 2023 in a money laundering probe, though he was not named as an accused.

Abdu Rozik's ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Stint and Salman Khan Bond

Abdu Rozik's journey on Bigg Boss 16, hosted by superstar Salman Khan, was a defining moment in his career, significantly boosting his global recognition. Despite the alleged financial issues, Rozik maintains a strong personal bond with Salman Khan, calling him "family," "a brother and a teacher," and crediting him for significant learning.

While Abdu now claims non-payment, previous reports had suggested he was earning a substantial amount from the show, with figures around INR 2.5 lakh to INR 3 lakh per week, potentially accumulating INR 30-36 lakh during his stay. This stark discrepancy underscores the gravity of his current allegations.

Watch Abdu Rozik's Full Podcast

Beyond ‘Bigg Boss’

Since Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik has continued to be active in the entertainment industry, appearing as a guest on shows like Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment 2. He also owns a restaurant in Mumbai, 'Burgiir by Abdu Rozik'. Abdu Rozik Arrested: ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Fame Held at Dubai International Airport on Alleged Theft Charges.

His current claims about lacking a car or a house stand in contrast to some online reports that estimate his net worth to be significantly higher, ranging from INR 7 crore (as of 2024) to INR 8-9 crore INR (as of 2026), and mentioning properties in Mumbai, Dubai, and Tajikistan, along with luxury cars. Rozik's recent statements serve as a potent reminder of the often-unseen struggles behind celebrity glamour.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (YouTube channel of House of Zen), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).