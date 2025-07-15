Tajikistani singer and social media sensation Abdu Rozik, best known for participating in Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, was detained by Dubai International Airport authorities after arriving from Montenegro on July 12. His management later confirmed that he was detained over "theft" allegations. However, they later clarified that he was released and will attend an award ceremony in Dubai. Now, a video of Abdu Rozik's first public appearance since the arrest at the red carpet of the award ceremony has surfaced online. Abdu Rozik Arrested At Dubai International Airport on Allegations of Theft - Reports.

Abdu Rozik Makes First Public Appearance After Dubai Arrest

The IIIA Awards took place in Dubai on July 12 and were graced by several celebrities, including Abdu Rozik. While the 21-year-old singer did not directly address the detainment news during his red carpet appearance, he assured everyone that he was doing fine. In a video from the event shared online, Abdu Rozik was heard saying, "I want to say to everyone, I love Dubai and I am here wth all of you. God is always with the right person."

Abdu Rozik at the IIIA Awards in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F360 Lifestyle (@f360_lifestyle)

Abdu further spoke about his upcoming projects and said, "There are so many things coming up. I also have a movie coming up. You guys need to follow me and watch. Lots and lots of love." S-Line Project, the agency representing Abdu Rozik, told India Today that he was only "detained" by the police and not arrested. They said, "Abdu Rozik gave his explanations and was released. We will provide you with all the information later to inform the Indian people. Believe us, we have a lot to say regarding the issue." Abdu Rozik Arrested: ‘Bigg Boss 16’ Fame Held at Dubai International Airport on Alleged Theft Charges.

Apart from Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16, Abdu Rozik also participated in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13.

