After Pranit More’s ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Row, Madhur Virli’s Viral ‘Rape Joke’ Sparks Outrage; Uorfi Javed Reacts (See Posts)

The Indian stand-up comedy scene is once again under intense scrutiny as comedian Madhur Virli faces widespread outrage over a resurfaced clip featuring an insensitive 'rape joke.' This comes hot on the heels of the recent 'INR 370 biryani' controversy involving fellow comedian Pranit More, reigniting heated debates about the boundaries of humor and accountability within the industry. Influencer and reality TV star Uorfi Javed has sharply criticised Virli's remarks, calling for greater 'sensibility' among male comedians. Pranit More Apologises Over Viral ‘INR 370 Biryani’ Clip, Says ‘I Feel I Deserve This Hate’ (Watch Video).

Madhur Virli's Controversial 'Rape Joke'

The clip at the heart of the current storm is from Madhur Virli's 2024 stand-up show, Love & Latex. The footage, which began circulating widely on social media today, June 13, 2026, shows Virli making a controversial joke about rape cases, specifically discussing a hypothetical scenario where one out of ten cases involves "murder after rape." He then proceeded to humorously speculate on the perpetrator's thoughts, including a deeply troubling reference to "cuddling after rape." The clip, with audible audience laughter in the background, quickly drew immense criticism for its callous and dehumanizing tone.

Comedian Madhur Virli's 'Rape Joke' Goes Viral - Watch Video:

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Madhur Virli Deactivates Instagram?

Following the rapid spread of the video and the ensuing backlash, Madhur Virli has reportedly deactivated his Instagram account. Virli, known for his dark humor, boasts over 750,000 subscribers on his self-titled YouTube channel, where his Love & Latex show has garnered 5.1 million views since its upload. Sejal Pawar Controversy: KEM Hospital Places MBBS Student on 15-Day Forced Leave Over Viral Stand-Up Comedy Video Row.

Uorfi Javed Slams Comedian Madhur Virli, Calls for Diversity in Team

Outspoken reality show star and influencer Uorfi Javed did not mince words in her condemnation of Madhur Virli's joke. As per Free Press Journal, Uorfi took to her Instagram Story on June 13, 2026, and expressed her anger against Madhur Virli. She criticised the prevailing culture within stand-up comedy that, in her view, normalises such offensive material. "We're joking about rapes now? Ok, male comedians, please, please, hire some females in your team, so that you get some sensibility, you idiots," she wrote. Her statement underscored a growing sentiment that greater diversity in comedy writing rooms could help prevent such problematic content.

Uorfi Javed Posts About Comedian Madhur Virli's 'Rape Joke' - See Post:

Uorfi Javed's reaction to Madhur Virli's 'Rape Joke' (Photo Credit: @urf7i/Instagram)

Pranit More Row: Recent Precedent

The outrage surrounding Madhur Virli comes just as the comedy circuit grapples with the fallout from comedian Pranit More's recent controversy. More faced severe backlash over remarks made during a show in Gurugram, dubbed the "INR 370 biryani" row. During a crowd-work segment, an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, recounted spending INR 370 on biryani for a date and stated, "Maine kaha ki Rs 370 lage hain toh usse toh wasool toh karunga hee" (I said since I spent Rs 370, I will recover it), implying an expectation of sexual favors. Pranit More was criticised for laughing and egging on Himanshu Jangra, even calling it "peak Gurgaon content," which many viewed as glorifying coercion and a lack of consent.

Pranit More Issues Multiple Apologies

Pranit More has since issued multiple apologies, acknowledging a "lapse in judgment" and taking full responsibility for providing a platform for the derogatory comments. A police case has been registered against him, and both More and Himanshu Jangra have been issued notices to appear before the Commission on June 22, 2026. Himanshu Jangra was also reportedly fired from his job following the public outcry.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Reacts to Pranit More Controversy

The Pranit More-Himanshu Jangra controversy incident prompted Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to state: “While everyone enjoys stand-up comedy, and I watch it myself, it is not right to violate societal boundaries or the limits of dignity in the pursuit of entertainment. That would amount to an injustice against people. Therefore, I feel that stand-up comedy should be performed with due regard for at least the minimum parameters of dignity," he said to ANI.

Broader Debate on Comedy's Limits

The back-to-back controversies involving Pranit More and now Madhur Virli have intensified the national discussion regarding the responsibilities of comedians and the fine line between creative freedom and offensive content.

These incidents, along with a separate issue involving a medical student, Sejal Pawar, from the same Gurugram show making derogatory remarks about cadavers, highlight a critical moment for the Indian comedy landscape, pushing for a re-evaluation of content standards and the need for greater sensitivity towards social issues.

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Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2026 12:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).