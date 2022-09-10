Anupamaa on Star Plus is one of the most watched shows on television today. The serial showcased Anuj meeting with a terrible accident, however, Anuj has bounced back to life and the romance has been brewing. Now, there will be a new drama unfolding which will wreak havoc in the Shah house. Soon Anupamaa will bring Pari back into the house with all positivity. Rakhi Dave will be unhappy seeing her comeback as she will be aware of Paritosh’s extra marital affair. With Star Parivaar: From Abhimanyu-Akshara to Anupamaa-Anuj, Reel Life Couples Dance As Aamal Mallik Croons to the Beats of ‘Kaun Tujhe’.

The storyline will now be seen taking a 360 degree turn with the new entry. It will be seen that she will make an entry and while Paritosh will be in a tight spot, his new girlfriend will demand to be the bahu of the house! Anupamaa: Alma Hussein Quits Rupali Ganguly’s Star Plus Show.

Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. The narrative has been focusing on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage life. On the other hand, Adhik has been trying to get close to Pakhi to take revenge from her. It will be interesting to see what happens next in the show. Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite TV shows.

