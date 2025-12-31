The countdown to New Year 2026 has begun! As New Year's Eve 2025 approaches, it's time to say goodbye to the old year and prepare for a massive celebration to welcome 2026. No New Year’s Eve party is complete without the perfect Bollywood songs, the kind of beats that pull everyone onto the dance floor, from your Gen Z cousins to your nostalgic uncles, office colleagues or friends at a DJ party in your society.
To ensure your NYE bash is legendary, we have curated the definitive Bollywood party playlist. Pulling the highest-energy tracks from the biggest music labels, including the latest 2025 hits, massive 8K blockbusters, and timeless 90s classics, this song list is your blueprint for a non-stop night. Follow the curated playlist below for your New Year's Eve party, welcoming 2026, and become the favourite DJ and Party host tonight.
1. The Warm-Up to NYE 2025: Fresh Hits & New Vibes
Start the night right with the freshest tracks that have dominated the charts recently. These songs set a modern, high-energy tone as guests arrive and grab their first drinks.
-
Naina (from Crew) – A slick, modern chart-topper perfect for setting a cool vibe early in the night.
-
Laal Pari (from Housefull 5) – The newest party anthem on the block that is sure to be a massive hit for NYE 2026.
-
Soni Soni (from Ishq Vishk Rebound) – A fresh, youthful track to get the energy moving.
-
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Title Track) – A smooth, catchy number that everyone will be humming.
2. Peak HNY 2026 Party Mode: High-Voltage Floor Fillers
As the night deepens and the countdown draws closer, you need tracks with undeniable energy. These are the songs where the bass drops and hands go up in the air.
-
Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai (from Khoobsurat) – Is it even a Bollywood party without this track? The ultimate declaration that the night is young.
-
Bom Diggy Diggy (from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety) – A modern classic with a beat that demands you move.
-
Mauja Hi Mauja (from Jab We Met) – Pure, unadulterated high energy that always gets the crowd jumping.
-
Gali Gali (from KGF: Chapter 1) – Intense, rhythmic, and perfect for peak party hours.
3. The Nostalgia Flashback: 90s & 00s Gold
Midnight is approaching, and nostalgia is hitting hard. It’s time for those massive sing-along anthems from the golden era of Bollywood dance music. Watch as the whole room unites for these classics.
-
Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela (from Gupt) – The ultimate Bobby Deol entry track that everyone loves to mimic.
-
Tan Tana Tan (from Judwaa) – A high-energy 90s staple that never gets old.
-
Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast (from Mohra) – The iconic track that defined an era of Bollywood dance.
-
Dil Mein Baji Guitar (from Apna Sapna Money Money) – Fun, quirky, and incredibly catchy early 2000s vibe.
-
I Am A Disco Dancer (from Disco Dancer) – For the ultimate retro throwback moment.
4. Sirens & Swagger to Rock 2026 HNY Party: Iconic Item Numbers & Rap
Inject some serious attitude into your playlist with these massive chartbusters known for their iconic hook steps and swagger.
-
Chammak Challo (from Ra.One) – The international collaboration that remains a dance floor favorite.
-
Dilbar (from Satyameva Jayate) – A modern recreation that surpassed the original in party popularity.
-
Millionaire / Payal – Keep the Yo Yo Honey Singh comeback hype going with these recent bangers.
-
Munni Badnaam Hui & Fevicol Se (The Dabangg franchise hits) – Back-to-back high-energy tracks guaranteed to get crowd participation.
-
Jinne Mera Dil Luteya – A Punjabi-Bollywood fusion track that is essential for any high-energy dance playlist.
5. The Grand Finale (Post-Midnight) to Welcome 2026
Once 2026 has officially arrived, keep the momentum going with tracks that sustain the high.
-
Aashiqui Mein Teri (from 36 China Town)
-
Bachke Rehna Re Baba (from Pukar)
-
Race Theme / Allah Duhai Hai (from the Race franchise)
Here is the Video Playlist With Song Names for New Year's Eve Party 2025 to Welcome 2026:
Non-Stop New Year Party Songs Bollywood Playlist by Tips Official
Non-Stop Party Hits (Tips Official): The above video features high-energy Bollywood party songs, including recent hits and classic dance numbers from the Tips library.
- Naina (from Crew, 2024)
- Jogi (from Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana)
- Soni Soni (from Ishq Vishk Rebound, 2024)
- Chamma Chamma (Remix from Fraud Saiyaan)
- Beimaan (from Race 2)
- Ishq Di Galli Vich - No Entry (from No Entry)
- Dil Mein Baji Guitar (from Apna Sapna Money Money)
- Tere Liye (from Prince)
- Johnny Johnny (from Entertainment)
- Gila Gila (from Aitraaz)
- Allah Duhai Hai (from Race 2)
- Zara Zara Touch Me (from Race)
- Jinne Mera Dil Luteya (from Jawani Jaaneman)
- Pyar Dilon Ka Mela Hai (from Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge)
- Aashiqui Mein Teri (from 36 China Town)
New Year’s Eve Special Jukebox 2026 by Shemaroo
New Year’s Eve Special Jukebox 2026 (Shemaroo): The above video compilation focuses on evergreen 90s and early 2000s dance hits.
- Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela (from Gupt)
- Tan Tana Tan (from Judwaa)
- Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast (from Mohra)
- Kudiyan Shehar Diyan (from Arjun Pandit)
- Yaad Aa Raha Hai (from Disco Dancer)
- Pyar Bina Chain Kahan Re (from Saaheb)
- Bachke Rehna Re Baba (from Pukar)
- I Am A Disco Dancer (from Disco Dancer)
- Aa Dekhen Zara (from Rocky)
Non Stop Bollywood Dance Songs for New Year 2026 Party by T-Series
Best Of Bollywood Dance Hits 8K for ultimate 2026 New Year Party (T-Series): This 8K jukebox includes massive blockbusters and features the new song "Laal Pari" from Housefull 5 to Dhinchak Dance Songs to welcome 2026 in style.
- Bom Diggy Diggy (from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)
- Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai (from Khoobsurat)
- Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya (Title Track)
- Chammak Challo (from Ra.One)
- Dilbar (from Satyameva Jayate)
- Mere Mehboob (likely the Sukhe/Neha Kakkar version or Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video)
- Gali Gali (from KGF: Chapter 1)
- Chittiyan Kalaiyaan (from Roy)
- Payal (Yo Yo Honey Singh)
- Millionaire (Yo Yo Honey Singh - Glory)
- Aaye Haaye (likely Aaye Haaye Oye Hoye)
- Pink Lips (from Hate Story 2)
- Baby Doll (from Ragini MMS 2)
- Nasha (by Equal, featured in Animal or independent release)
- Laal Pari (New Song from Housefull 5)
- Dil Kaa Jo Haal Hai (from Besharam)
- Munni Badnaam Hui (from Dabangg)
- Fevicol Se (from Dabangg 2)
- Afghan Jalebi (from Phantom)
- Mauja Hi Mauja (from Jab We Met)
The Fresh 2025 Blockbuster Playlist with Party Songs:
Do not miss the current viral songs of 2025 to end the party and enter 2026, here are the best of 2025 songs: Fa9la (Dhurandhar - Akshaye Khanna Entry Song), Dhurandhar Title Track (Ranveer Singh), Laal Pari (Housefull 5), Sikandar Naache (Sikandar), Jai Bajrangbali (Singham Again), Millionaire (Yo Yo Honey Singh - Glory), Bhasad Macha (Deva), Maniac (Glory Album), Dilbar Ki Aankhon Ka (Thamma), Gori Hai Kalaiyan 2.0 (Mere Husband Ki Biwi), Uyi Amma (Azaad), Shaky (Sanju Rathod), Jhoom Sharaabi (De De Pyaar De 2), Ting Ling Sajna (Bhool Chuk Maaf).
As the final seconds of 2025 tick away, let this playlist be the heartbeat of your celebration. By blending the fresh swagger of the latest chart-toppers like Laal Pari with the timeless energy of 90s classics, you ensure that every guest, regardless of age, finds their rhythm on the dance floor. A legendary New Year’s Eve isn’t just about the countdown; it’s about the energy you carry into the future. So press play, shake your leg, and let these Bollywood blockbuster songs drive you into a spectacular 2026. Happy New Year!
