Star Plus will soon gear up to showcase a romantic performance by all the starry eyed reel life couples in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. From Shiny Doshi and Kinshuk Mahajan aka Dhara and Gautam from Pandya Store to Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod aka Abhi and Akshara from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, they will be seen dancing romantically as Aamal Mallik will croon ‘Kaun Tujhe’ in his soulful voice. Ravivaar With Star Parivaar: Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupamaa’s Real Life Son Spills Out Unknown Secrets About the Actress, Says, ‘Mom Does Not Cook’! (Watch Video).

