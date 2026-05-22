Actress and television host Anusha Dandekar has strongly reacted to media reports and social media speculation linking her recent online post to her ex-boyfriend Karan Kundrra. The online chatter intensified after Kundrra's recent on-screen marriage proposal to his long-time girlfriend, Tejasswi Prakash. Clarifying her stance, Dandekar criticised observers for drawing inaccurate conclusions about her private life. Did Anusha Dandekar Take a Jibe at Karan Kundrra After His Engagement With Tejasswi Prakash on ‘Desi Bling’?.

Anusha Dandekar on her Viral Instagram Post

The controversy began shortly after Kundrra proposed to Prakash on their Netflix reality series, Desi Bling. Following the broadcast, Dandekar updated her Instagram Stories with a brief note reading, "I'm Thanking God!!! #iykyk [if you know, you know]." Given the timing of the broadcast, internet users and various media outlets quickly assumed the post was a cryptic reaction to her former partner's relationship milestone.

Dandekar rapidly dismissed the speculation with a follow-up statement expressing her frustration over how her personal message was interpreted. "Omg. Clearly you don't know, especially articles!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. She emphasised that whenever she intends to speak on a specific matter, she does so directly. Dandekar added, "If I'm Thanking GOD for my own reasons, you still make it about that and then come at me, for your own assumption! Unreal!"

Anusha Dandekar Reacts to Speculation After Cryptic Post Amid Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s Engagement Buzz

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

The actress also expressed appreciation for the supportive direct messages she received from her followers, acknowledging their positive outreach amidst the viral narrative.

Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakashs On-Screen Proposal Sequence

The speculation was initially triggered by the latest episode of the Netflix reality show Desi Bling, where Karan Kundrra surprised Tejasswi Prakash with a massive diamond ring.

Footage of the emotional on-screen proposal quickly circulated across entertainment fan pages and social media platforms, drawing substantial public interest and subsequently putting a spotlight on Kundrra's past relationships.

Kundrra and Dandekar were a prominent celebrity couple for roughly five years, from 2016 until their official separation in late 2020. During their time together, they also co-hosted the reality television series MTV Love School. Following their breakup, Dandekar hinted at infidelity being the primary cause for their split, later speaking out about the emotional toll the relationship took on her self-respect. Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash Secret Wedding Buzz: ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Host Finally Breaks Silence on Viral Marriage Speculations (View Post).

Kundrra later began dating Tejasswi Prakash during their stint on the reality show Bigg Boss 15. While their recent on-screen engagement on Desi Bling has delighted their fanbase, Dandekar’s statement has firmly established that her own social media updates remain completely independent of her past relationship.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Anusha Dandekar). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2026 12:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).