It's time to rejoice as 2021's first Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan is going to be extra special. You may ask why? Well, the reason behind the same is that former Bigg Boss contestants Sunny Leone, Monalisa and television's most loved onscreen couple Surbhi Chandna (Bani) and Sharad Malhotra (Veer) are all set to join the host to add spark to the night. A new promo released by the makers, sees the celebs excited to catch up with Salman on WKV and we literally are on the cloud nine. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta Admits He Was Thrown Out of 'Khatra Khatra Khatra'; Jasmin Bhasin Replies ‘You Created a Dispute’.

In the clip, we can see all the stars elated to get an invite from Salman to be a part of the Weekend Ka Vaar. Considering this is the first episode of 2021 featuring the host, we feel makers are leaving no stone unturned to turn it into a hit one. And also, who does not like Sunny and Surbhi. We definitely can't wait to see how tonight's episode of Bigg Boss is going to be like. Bigg Boss 14: From Rakhi Sawant, Jasmin Bhasin to Rubina Dilaik, How Female Contestants Have Kept the Show Alive.

Check Out The Video Below:

It was on the last weekend when Raveena Tandon, Shehnaaz Gill, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dharmesh Yelande and Haarsh Limbachiyaa had made their presence felt on Bigg Boss 14. They celebrated Salman Khan's birthday on the reality show with a lot of aplomb. Now, let's see how the first WKV of the new year will be. Stay tuned!

