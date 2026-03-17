MTV Splitsvilla X6 contestant Yogesh Rawat has seen a significant decline in his social media following this week. The slump follows intense online criticism after the wildcard entry of his ex-girlfriend, Ruru Thakur, which has disrupted his standing in the villa and with the show's audience. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Ruru Thakur Enters Dating Show As First WILDCARD, What Does This Mean for Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary?.

Ruru Thakur’s Controversial Wildcard Entry in ‘Splitsvilla X6’

The drama peaked during recent episodes when Ruru Thakur entered the show as a wildcard contestant. Her arrival revealed a complicated past with Yogesh, with Ruru claiming that the two had never officially broken up before he joined the dating reality show.

Watch the Promo of ‘Splitsvilla X6’:

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This revelation has placed Yogesh in the centre of a heated love triangle involving his current villa connection, Akanksha Choudhary. Akanksha, who has been a fan favourite for her transparent approach to the game, appeared visibly shaken by the news, leading to a wave of sympathy from viewers.

Yogesh Rawat’s Follower Drop Amid Fan Backlash

The "betrayal" narrative has translated into tangible losses for Yogesh on digital platforms. Reports indicate that the contestant has lost over 20,000 followers on Instagram in the days following the episode's airing. Fans have taken to the comments section of his profile to express disappointment over his perceived lack of honesty regarding his relationship status outside the villa.

Yogesh Rawat’s Instagram Handle Sees Significant Drop in Followers

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The backlash intensified after videos surfaced online showing Yogesh and Ruru holding hands at a recent success party, leading many to believe the two have already reconciled off-camera, potentially at the expense of his connection with Akanksha.

Yogesh Responds to the Criticism

In response to the growing hostility, Yogesh shared a statement on his Instagram stories urging fans to maintain patience. He noted that while he understands the audience’s emotions, they are only seeing a portion of the story curated for television.

"I know a lot is going on over the internet since last night," Yogesh wrote. "But without knowing the whole story, you guys are jumping to conclusions." On March 17, he also dropped a video on his YouTube channel sharing his side of the story.

Yogesh Rawat Reacts to Controversy Surrounding Latest Episode of ‘Splitsvilla X6’

Current Dynamics of the Villa

The merger of the 'Pyaar' and 'Paisa' villas has only heightened the stakes. As the competition progresses, the focus remains on whether Yogesh will attempt to salvage his connection with Akanksha or officially realign with Ruru. Is Sorab Bedi Dating Malaika Arora? ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Contestant Breaks Silence After Their Party Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

With major appearances by reality stars like Prince Narula and Elvish Yadav scheduled for upcoming episodes, the pressure on the current contestants to maintain their popularity while navigating personal conflicts continues to mount.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2026 07:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).