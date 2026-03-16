The high-octane drama of MTV Splitsvilla 16, aka Splitsvilla X6, reached a fever pitch in its latest episode as Ruru Thakur made her grand entrance as the season's first wildcard contestant. Ruru’s arrival has immediately disrupted the established hierarchy of the villa, sending shockwaves through existing alliances. Hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, the show continues to live up to its theme of "Pyaar Ya Paisa," but the new addition has shifted the focus entirely toward complicated romantic histories. Is Sorab Bedi Dating Malaika Arora? ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Contestant Breaks Silence After Their Party Video Goes Viral – WATCH.

Ruru Thakur Enters ‘Splitsvilla X6’ As Wildcard

Ruru Thakur is no stranger to the spotlight, being a well-known DJ, cosplayer, and fashion influencer. Her entry into the villa was not just a strategic move by the producers but a personal one, as she shares a significant past with one of the leading male contestants.

Former ‘Splitsvilla’ Contestant Ruru Thakur Enters ‘Splitsvilla X6’ As First Wildcard – Watch Promo

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As the first wildcard of the season, Ruru was given the power to choose a partner, a move that effectively dismantled one of the villa's strongest pairs. Her presence has introduced a new layer of tension and is only the beginning of a series of twists designed to test the loyalty of the contestants.

Impact on Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary’s Bond

The most immediate fallout of Ruru’s entry has been felt by Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Chaudhary. Previously considered a solid connection within the "Pyaar Villa," the duo’s alliance has been thrown into jeopardy.

It was revealed during the episode that Ruru and Yogesh are former lovers, a revelation that has complicated Yogesh’s standing in the game. Reports from the villa suggest Ruru’s decision to pair with Yogesh has effectively ended his official partnership with Akanksha.

After her dramatic entry, Akanksha was seen visibly distraught by the development, later expressing her disappointment over the shifting loyalties.

Recent sightings of Yogesh and Ruru holding hands outside the show have sparked dating rumours, leading fans to speculate that the "on-screen" breakup might have lasting real-world consequences. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Is Yogesh Rawat Dating Ruru Thakur Amid Connection With Akanksha Choudhary? Know About Their Relationship.

A Shifting Game Plan

With Ruru now firmly established in the villa, the strategic landscape has changed. While some contestants are rallying around Akanksha, others are looking to align with the new wildcard to secure their own safety in the upcoming Dome Session. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Chakshdeep Singh EVICTED From Sunny Leone-Karan Kundrra’s Dating Show in Dramatic Dome Session.

Yogesh has urged fans to maintain patience, stating on social media that there are "two sides to every story" that will be revealed in future episodes. As the competition intensifies, the love triangle between Ruru, Yogesh, and Akanksha is expected to remain the central narrative of the season.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 03:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).