Vikas Gupta has become a hot topic of discussion on the internet. Known as the mastermind, Vikas has gone through a lot of troubles in his personal life, but have always given his cent percent to the game. On last night's episode (Dec 31) of BB, we saw Vikas praising Jasmin Bhasin. However, the latter went all unfiltered and expressed how she used to find Vikas genuine earlier, but now she feels his behaviour, the way he talks, is all made up. That's not it, as they also discussed the incident when Gupta was kicked out of comedy show Khatra Khatra Khatra. Bigg Boss 14: Vikas Gupta’s Mother Dismisses Son’s Allegation of Abandoning Him Due to His Bisexuality.

The conversation started with Vikas Gupta hailing Jasmin for being loyal to her friends. “Jasmin, if decides to be loyal to a person, she will give her 100 %. I was impressed when despite Abhinav not taking her name during the nomination, she stood by him. She doesn’t see right or wrong. Ever since I came in the house, I wanted to be her friend,” said Vikas. Amid this, she mentioned how he was ousted from Khatra Khatra Khatra. She said, “Side wide kuch nahi. Mujhe sab pata hai. The vibe, the trust… wo sab nakli hota hai.” Bigg Boss 14: Mastermind Vikas Gupta Eliminated From BB14 After He Pushes Arshi Khan Into the Pool.

Vikas then interrupts and adds he is changed now, “I have forcefully changed. Now I am scared to become someone else. I am ok. In Khatra Khatra Khatra, I was thrown out. The channel ousted me.” To which, Jasmin replied to him by saying, “Aap nikale gaye the… there were reasons, there were disputes. You created a dispute.” Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual; Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundrra, Surbhi Chandna Beam With Pride For The Fellow Producer.

“I don’t like the way you behave, you make your eyes, your face gestures… the way you talk. I don’t see any sachchai in it. Pehle mujhe Vikas real lagta tha, abhi made up lagta hai," Bhasin adds further. Vikas tries to make her understand, but Jasmin pays no heed. Stay tuned!

