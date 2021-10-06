Bigg Boss 15 is full of drama all the time. Now the most interesting aspect of it is at one point it is full of fights, gossip and heated conversations. But certain times it has few sweet and loving moments also. Now Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash can be seen flirting with Bigg Boss to get her luggage back. Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz Opens Up About Bollywood Breakthrough Post-Show, Says ‘I Would Like To Explore Myself as an Actor’.

She can be seen in a teaser calling Bigg Boss "baby" and asking him "Am I looking nice to you like this? She tells everyone 'Bigg Boss' is "my baby" and looking at the camera she asks him to express his love. She also complains that "baby" does nothing. Another contestant says: "He can't do anything." Jay laughs and says her "baby" is not in her control. Tejasswi gets disappointed saying: "do something baby". Well, it is seriously going to be fun to watch all this in the episode. Bigg Boss 15: Prateik Chaudhary Is Excited To Watch Salman Khan’s Show, Says ‘It Is All About Surprises’.

Tejasswi Prakash Flirting With Bigg Boss

Tejasswi's friendship with Karan Kundrra is getting attention on social media. She seems to be playing well. In the past three days several fights took place among the contestants. Pratik Sehajpal has fought not only with Akasa Singh, but also Jay Bhanushali.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 07:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).