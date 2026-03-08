In a surprising turn of events, Chakshdeep Singh has been eliminated from the popular dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla X6 (Season 16). The eviction occurred during a high-stakes dome session, marking the end of the journey for the season’s first Sikh contestant. Known for his grounded personality, Chakshdeep’s exit has sparked significant conversation among the show’s dedicated fanbase. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Is Yogesh Rawat Dating Ruru Thakur Amid Connection With Akanksha Choudhary? Know About Their Relationship.

The current season, hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, features a "Pyaar vs Paisa" (Love vs Money) theme that has added a layer of strategic complexity to the competition.

Chakshdeep Singh Eliminated From ‘Splitsvilla X6’

The elimination unfolded in a dramatic dome session where the show's "Mischief Makers," Uorfi Javed and Nia Sharma, introduced a critical twist involving "Split Coins." In a moment of desperation, Chakshdeep was given a final opportunity to secure enough coins from his fellow contestants to save himself from the "danger zone."

While his connection, Anisha, stepped forward to offer all her coins to help him stay, Chakshdeep ultimately refused the gesture. Citing his self-respect and a desire to play the game on his own terms, he declined the financial aid required to activate his "Paisa Card." Without the necessary coins to stay in the villa, his journey was cut short.

Chakshdeep Singh Chooses ‘Self Respect Over Anything’ As He Bids Goodbye to ‘Splitsvilla X6’ – Watch Video

Chakshdeep Singh’s ‘Splitsvilla X6’ Journey

Chakshdeep, a Punjab-born contestant raised in Ghaziabad, entered the show with a mission to represent his roots with honesty and grace. During his time in the villa, he frequently emphasised the importance of discipline and humility,

However, his stint was not without its share of drama. Following his exit, Chakshdeep has had to address rumours circulating on social media regarding a supposed relationship outside the show. In a recent statement, he firmly denied these claims, calling them "baseless accusations" and expressing disappointment over how such rumours affect a contestant's family.

The ‘Pyaar vs Paisa’ Format Continues

Shot in the scenic backdrop of Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, Splitsvilla X6 has transitioned from its initial "Pyaar Villa" and "Paisa Villa" split into a merged competition. The stakes remain high as the remaining contestants navigate the delicate balance between forming genuine romantic connections and securing the financial advantages offered by the show’s new format. ‘Splitsvilla 16’: Is ‘Splitsvilla X5’ Fame Ruru Thakur FIRST Wildcard of the Dating Show This Season? Karan Kundrra’s Video Sparks Buzz – WATCH.

With the departure of several key players, including Chakshdeep, the power dynamics in the villa are expected to shift. The show continues to air every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday on MTV and JioHotstar.

