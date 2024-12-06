Shalini Passi, who became an instant rage on social media after her appearance in the show “Bollywood Wives Vs Fabulous Lives”, has revealed the mantra to survive in the Bigg Boss 18 house, where she will be seen as a guest. ‘Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives’: Who Is Shalini Passi? All You Need To Know About the Glamorous Delhi-Based Art Collector and Wife of Industrialist Sanjay Passi.

In a video shared on Instagram, showed Shalini speaking about the five important steps she would follow to “survive in the house.”

Shalini Passi's Mantra for Bigg Boss 18 Success

“Step 1: Walk at your own pace,” said Shalini.

She added: “Step 2: Stay fabulous always, even during kitchen fights. Step 3: Drama, ignore it, even if it's religious. Step 4: Be like Taj Mahal, timeless, classy, impossible to replicate. Step 5: Speak less, slay more. Bye.”

In the previous episode, contestant Karanveer Mehra talked about Sushant Singh Rajput and said that the late star was a “very sorted guy” and he did not feel the actor “needed help”.

“Sushant was not just a friend; he was family," he said.

Karan talked about how close Sushant Singh Rajput was to him and his mother. He shared that the late star would come home, sit on the floor and eat together with the former’s family.

Talking about how Sushant Singh Rajput helped him during the time he took to alcoholism, Karanveer said: “Sushant helped me a lot. My career was at a low point. He was an engineering student, so he kept his points clear-cut and methodical. He even planned his life meticulously, envisioning where he wanted to be in the next five years," he said. ‘We Were Like Siblings’: Shalini Passi Reflects on Becoming a Mother at the Age of 20 and Her Close Bond With Son Robin Passi.

Asked if he thought Sushant Singh Rajput needed any help before his tragic death, the actor said, “No, I didn’t feel that he needed help. It was a major shocker when it happened. He was a very sorted guy. He had a diary where he listed the names of 10-12 directors he wanted to work with. By 2010-2011, he had already worked with 8-9 of them.

