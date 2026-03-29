Actress and former Bigg Boss 16 contestant Soundarya Sharma is currently the center of a heated social media debate following her high-energy guest appearance at Yo Yo Honey Singh’s "My Story - India Chapter" concert. Performing at the MMRDA Grounds, Mumbai on Saturday, March 28, 2026, Sharma joined the rapper on stage for a rendition of the hit track Laal Pari, a performance that has since divided the internet. Yo Yo Honey Singh Calls His Show ‘Superhit,’ Rates Others ‘6-7’; Fans See Dig at Karan Aujla (Watch Video)

Watch Soundarya Sharma’s Viral Dance:

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Soundarya Sharma’s Viral Dance Sparks Mixed Reactions

The video, which quickly trended across Instagram and X, shows Sharma dancing enthusiastically alongside Honey Singh. While many fans praised her "fire" chemistry with the rapper and her undeniable stage presence, a significant wave of critics labelled the performance as "over-the-top" and "cringe." Some netizens questioned the choreography, with one viral comment asking, "What is she doing on stage?" while others defended her, stating, "She looks so cool and confident." This polarising reaction has turned the performance into a case study on the fine line between bold entertainment and "cringe" content in the digital age.

Who Is Soundarya Sharma

For those curious about the woman behind the viral Laal Pari clips, Soundarya Sharma brings a unique and impressive background that goes beyond the typical Bollywood journey. Born on September 20, 1994, in Delhi, she is a trained dentist who initially pursued a medical career before following her passion for acting, studying at the National School of Drama and later at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York. She made her Bollywood debut with Ranchi Diaries (2017), produced by Anupam Kher, earning several Best Debut nominations. Soundarya later gained widespread recognition on Bigg Boss 16 (2022–2023), where her straightforward personality and bond with Archana Gautam made her a fan favourite, finishing ninth. Her popularity soared further in 2025 with the blockbuster Housefull 5, where her Laal Pari item number went viral, drawing comparisons with iconic songs like Munni Badnaam and Sheila Ki Jawani. Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises for Viral ‘Gaadi Mein S*x Karo’ Comment at Delhi Concert, Says ‘I Will Be Far More Mindful’ (Watch Video)

Soundarya Sharma Stays in Spotlight

Beyond her film work, Soundarya has appeared in the gritty web series Raktanchal 2 and remains a fixture in the fashion and music video circuits. While the cringe debate continues to rage online, industry insiders note that the controversy has only served to keep Sharma firmly in the spotlight as she navigates her post-Housefull 5 stardom. Whether her bold style is celebrated or criticised, the Laal Pari girl has once again proven her ability to command the cultural conversation.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 07:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).