In a series of explosive social media posts, Splitsvilla X6 wildcard contestant Ruru Thakur has publicly called out her former partner, Yogesh Rawat, alleging infidelity and strategic manipulation. Thakur claims that Rawat has been "meeting Akanksha (Choudhary) behind her back" while maintaining a committed relationship with her. The allegations have intensified following rumours that Rawat is planning to use his relationship history to secure a spot on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Sorab Bedi Takes Legal Action Against Ex-Girlfriend Appurva Rampal and Ruru Thakur Amid Cheating Allegations (Watch Video).

Ruru Thakur Exposes Yogesh Rawat

Addressing her followers directly, Thakur detailed a pattern of behaviour that she described as "utter BS," citing multiple instances where she felt deceived. She claimed that despite his public actions, Rawat had assured her of his commitment.

"I feel betrayed after doing and understanding so much," Thakur wrote on her Instagram stories. "HIM BLUSHING ON LIVES, CALLING HER BHABHI, and immediately rushing to me saying, I made a mistake. I understood everything, yeah I'm stupid. But he was FULLY COMMITTED TO ME, so he shouldn't have done that either... meeting her without my knowledge and lying to me continuously is utter BS."

Thakur further revealed that her mental health has suffered due to the ongoing drama and Rawat's recent public appearances. "I'm tired. My mental health is f*ked up because of this. The whole Sid's podcast, he was spiralling, which was definitely disrespectful towards me. I gulped that too because I cared for the boy."

Allegations of a ‘Bigg Boss’ Strategy

The most striking claim in Thakur’s "expose" involves Rawat’s alleged intentions for his career. She suggested that his interactions with Akanksha Choudhary are not merely personal but are part of a calculated move to enter another major reality franchise.

"Also, guess what your best friend Sorab said to a very dear friend of mine? That Yogesh will leave Ruru after the show because he will go to Big Boss with Akanksha," she shared.

Expressing her hurt over being used, she added, "But using my emotions? Like that? To play your little games, I'm sorry... I hope you didn't choose me on the show because of Bigg Boss too."

Ruru Thakur Fires at Yogesh Rawat

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Allegations of a ‘Bigg Boss’ Strategy

The rift between the two appears to have widened following a YouTube video featuring fellow contestant Sorab, which hinted at a "reunion" between Rawat and Choudhary. Thakur noted that she began recording evidence after receiving a legal notice from Sorab, initially intending to keep it private until the situation escalated.

Reflecting on the end of the partnership, Thakur stated she had reached her limit. "I gave all my love to this man, on the show, after the show. Understood every mistake, but he was just sitting and making a fool out of me, hurting me again and again." ‘Splitsvilla X6’: Sorab Bedi’s Ex Apoorva Rampal Alleges Cheating After 9-Year Relationship, Actor Claims Physical Abuse.

While Thakur has declared she is "ending it here" and choosing not to release further details out of respect for what they once had, Yogesh Rawat has not yet issued a formal statement regarding the specific accusations of cheating or his alleged Bigg Boss plans.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 30, 2026 02:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).