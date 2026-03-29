Fitness influencer and former Bigg Boss contestant Rajat Dalal has officially entered a new chapter of his life. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, March 29, 2026, Dalal surprised his followers by sharing a series of photos from his intimate wedding ceremony, confirming that he is now a married man. Rajat Dalal Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Tendon Tear During ‘The 50’ Shoot, Shares Health Update With Medical Report (View Posts)

Rajat Dalal Wedding Photos - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajat Dalal (@rajat_9629)

Rajat Dalal Shares Private Wedding Glimpse

The wedding, which appears to have been a private affair, featured the couple in classic bridal attire. Dalal looked dashing in an elegant, all-white embroidered sherwani, while his bride opted for a traditional aesthetic in a stunning red lehenga. Sharing the glimpses with his followers, Rajat kept the caption simple and soulful, writing in Hindi, "Jeevan ke ek naye pehlu ki shuruvat" (The beginning of a new phase of life). While the photos captured the joy of the occasion, Dalal has chosen to keep his wife’s identity and the specific date of the nuptials private for now. ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Rajat Dalal Thanks Fans for Their Support After Finishing As Second Runner-Up, Says ’I Will Always Be grateful’(Watch Video)

Celebs React to Rajat Dalal’s Surprise Wedding

The announcement quickly created a wave of excitement across the television and influencer community, with several celebrities reacting in surprise and joy. Kashish Kapoor wrote, “Tffffff????? You’re married !!!! Wtff!!! Omg!!! Congratulations !!!,” while Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr. Faisu, commented, “Bhot bhot mubarak mera bhai.” Urvashi Dholakia also extended her wishes, writing, “Many many congratulations to the both of you,” and Vishal Singh added, “Bahot badhaiyan.” Fans, too, flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, celebrating the influencer’s new chapter and wishing the couple a happy married life.

Rajat Dalal Hinted at Marriage Before Wedding Reveal

Rajat has a reputation for being fiercely private about his romantic endeavours. Although he was frequently linked to his Bigg Boss co-contestant Chahat Pandey during their stint on the show, he consistently shut down those rumours, clarifying that he views her as a sister. The wedding news isn't entirely unexpected for those who caught his interview with Film Window earlier this month. When questioned about his relationship status, Rajat confirmed he was in a serious commitment and dropped a significant hint by stating that his partner would "soon become his wife." ‘Bigg Boss 18’: Rajat Dalal Accuses Shilpa Shirodkar of ‘Playing Safe’ in Heated Verbal Clash (Watch Promo Video)

Rajat Dalal Continues Reality TV Journey After ‘Bigg Boss’

Beyond his personal milestones, Rajat remains active in the reality TV circuit. Following his successful run on Bigg Boss, he was most recently seen competing in the television reality show The 50, where he continued to build his brand as a prominent fitness icon and entertainer.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Rajat Dalal's Instagram). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).