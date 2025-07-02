The much-anticipated Season 19 of Bigg Boss is reportedly set to premiere in August. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be returning as the host of the upcoming season of the controversial reality show. Buzz surrounding the theme and the contestants of Bigg Boss 19 is going viral on the internet. Amid this, many popular names from the entertainment industry, including YouTubers, social media creators, and actors, are doing the rounds online. As per a latest report, Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Iulia Vantur will also be a part of BB 19. ‘Bigg Boss Season 19’: Salman Khan’s ‘BB19’ To Welcome Habubu Doll? First AI Contestant Set To Steal the Spotlight With Style (Watch Video).

Salman Khan’s Ex-GF Iulia Vantur To Participate in ‘Bigg Boss 19’?

Amid anticipation surrounding the contestants of Bigg Boss 19, a latest report suggests that host Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Iulia Vantur will be one of the participants in the show. According to the update, the Romanian actor and model was approached by the showrunners several times in the previous season, but she refused to come on board. However, we will have to wait for more information regarding this, as no official update has been shared either by the makers or the Radhe actress.

Iulia Vantur’s Instagram Post

Rumoured Contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

The list of rumoured contestants participating in Salman Khan's upcoming Bigg Boss 19included some big names. The list features actors like Ram Kapoor, Tanushree Dutta, Daisy Shah and Sharad Malhotra. Popular content creators and reality TV show stars like Faisal Shaikh (Mr Faisu), Gaurav Taneja (Flying Beat) and Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid) are also rumoured to be a part of BB 19. Other names like Munmun Dutta, Paras Kalnawat and Kanika Mann are also being associated with the show. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Premiere Date: Is Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show Arriving Early? Here’s What We Know.

In another twist, Bigg Boss 19 might also introduce a non-human human participant for the first time on the show. Recent reports revealed that UAE's first-ever AI robot doll, Habubu, might join Salman Khan's BB 19.

