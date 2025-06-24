The 19th season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss is grabbing headlines for a lot of reasons. From the changed format to the revised runtime, fans will be witnessing a lot of changes in Bigg Boss 19, hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Amid this, a significant update from the new season of the reality show has come up. Ditching its usual late September and early October premiere, the new season will kick off much sooner. According to insiders, Bigg Boss 19 is reportedly set to premiere on August 3, 2025. However, nothing is confirmed until an official update is shared by the makers. Are you excited for BB 19? ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan To Return As Controversial Reality Show’s Host? Promo Shoot and Expected Premiere Dates Revealed.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ to Premiere on August 3, 2025?

View this post on Instagram

