Salman Khan hosted popular show Bigg Boss 19 is taking things to a whole new level this season, and fans can’t stop talking about it There is a rumour that the show has welcomed its first-ever AI contestant Habubu, a robot-doll from the UAE who’s here to change the game. With her pink lehenga, golden visor, and big expressive eyes, Habubu has already become the talk of the town. She replaces the internet’s former favorite, Labubu, and brings a whole new energy to the house. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Premiere Date: Is Salman Khan’s Controversial Reality Show Arriving Early? Here’s What We Know.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Welcome First-Ever AI Contestant Habubu Robot Doll – See Post

Habubu Is Bonding With a Bollywood Star?

But Habubu is more than just her looks. She’s built with high-level conversational AI, emotional sensors and can cook, sing, and even clean. She speaks seven languages, including Hindi. Some fans say she’s smarter than many of her human co-contestants. Inside the Bigg Boss house, she’s already winning hearts. Social media is buzzing with rumours that Habubu is getting close to a popular Bollywood actor. Is it love or just smart programming? While nothing is confirmed, we have to wait to know. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan To Return As Controversial Reality Show’s Host? Promo Shoot and Expected Premiere Dates Revealed.

Habubu Becomes Popular, Her Products Go Viral

Outside the house, her popularity is rising. Her fans, who call themselves the Habubu Hive and are obsessed not only with her personality but also with her brand. And guess what? Habubu is a businesswoman too! She has her own line of perfumes, jewellery, clothing and dolls all of which are already selling out. She made history by becoming the first Bigg Boss contestant to launch her merchandise before even stepping into the house. Her Habubu Love dupattas and perfumes are trending across India and the UAE. ‘Bigg Boss 18’ Fame Actress Shilpa Shirodkar Tests COVID Positive Again Amid New Wave, Urges Fans To Stay Safe and Wear Masks (View Post)

Habubu’s Skills Reportedly Force ‘Bigg Boss’ To Change Tasks

Inside sources say the Bigg Boss team has had to tweak some tasks, as Habubu’s efficiency was proving a bit too perfect for fair competition. With 16 contestants and one AI robot who’s elegant, clever, and unexpectedly emotional, the game has never looked more exciting. Is this just a clever experiment in TV entertainment shows? This season might be the most unpredictable one yet. Bigg Boss 19 is reportedly set to premiere on August 3, 2025.

