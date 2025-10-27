The latest episode of Bigg Boss 19 brought laughter and nostalgia as actress Kunickaa Sadanand became the center of a light-hearted exchange involving Salman Khan and singer Mika Singh. During a fun musical challenge on Weekend Ka Vaar, Mika and Salman couldn’t resist poking fun at Kunickaa’s well-known connection to music and her past relationship with legendary singer Kumar Sanu. ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Weekend Ka Vaar: Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama EVICTED; Salman Khan Warns Captain Mridul Tiwari To Wake Up and Step Up His Game at Least Now – Episode Update Inside!

Salman Khan-Mika Singh Tease Kunickaa Sadanand

As part of the segment, Mika Singh entered the house and asked contestants to perform some of his popular songs. When Kunickaa took the mic, Mika mischievously remarked that she had “always been close to music and melody,” a comment that immediately drew chuckles from everyone, given her history with Sanu. Salman Khan then joined the fun, jokingly asking, “Lagta hai abhi bhi riyaz chal raha hai,” (Looks like you’re still practicing) leaving both the housemates and the audience in splits. Mika continued the playful banter, saying, “Aapko sur ka bohot gyaan hai, aap sur se bohot kareeb rahi hain” (You have great knowledge of melody; you’ve been very close to music). The segment quickly went viral online, with fans calling it one of the most entertaining moments of the season. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali EVICTED From Salman Khan’s Reality Show in Shocking Double Elimination? Here’s What We Know.

Kunickaa Sadanand and Kumar Sanu Connection

Before joining Bigg Boss 19, Kunickaa had been candid about her personal life. In an old interview with ETimes, she revealed she was once in a long, secret live-in relationship with a married man, a story many connected to Kumar Sanu. “I have no shame in accepting that I was in a relationship with Kumar Sanu in 1993. He was in an estranged marriage at that time and living away from his family. It was good till it lasted,” she had said. Reflecting on their past, she added, “It has been 25 years since we split, and Sanuji has married again and is living happily with his family. We respect each other, and I don’t have any regrets. It is a closed chapter now, and I am happy being single.” Despite the teasing, the moment on Bigg Boss 19 came across as affectionate and humorous, with both Salman and Mika ensuring the tone stayed light.

