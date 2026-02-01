In a surprising turn of events, actress Sonali Raut has been evicted from the sixth season of Bigg Boss Marathi. The elimination took place during the latest "Bhaucha Dhakka" weekend episode, hosted by actor Riteish Deshmukh. Sonali, who was known for her bold personality and previous experience in the Hindi version of the franchise, became the second contestant to leave the house this season, following Radha Patil’s exit last week. ‘Bigg Boss Marathi Season 6’: Contestants List to Premiere Date and Time – All You Need To Know About Riteish Deshmukh’s Reality Show on JioHotstar!.

The eviction came as a shock to both housemates and viewers, as Sonali was considered a strong and high-profile contender. Despite her popularity, she found herself in the danger zone this week alongside seven other contestants, including Vishal Kotian, Karan Sonawane, and Omkar Raut.

According to voting trends, Sonali was among the bottom contestants. Host Riteish Deshmukh announced her departure on Sunday, February 1, noting that the decision was based on the public's choice. Her exit has sparked significant conversation on social media, with fans debating whether her early departure will shift the power dynamics within the house.

Task Refusal Leads to Nomination

The seeds of Sonali’s exit were sown during a critical task in the latest episodes. In the "Shenyache Daar ani Menyache Daar" (Door of Dung and Door of Wax) task, Sonali reportedly refused to participate. She expressed concerns regarding the nature of the task, specifically citing that her clothes and appearance would be ruined.

This refusal did not sit well with Bigg Boss, who immediately nominated her for eviction as a disciplinary measure. During the weekend interaction, Riteish Deshmukh criticised her "attitude," reminding her that no contestant is above the rules of the game. He emphasised that participation in tasks is a fundamental requirement for staying in the competition.

Tensions Rise in the'Bigg Boss Marathi 6' House

The latest episode also featured the "Mr India" nomination task, which further divided the housemates. With Sonali now gone, the remaining 15 contestants face an increasingly competitive environment. Riteish Deshmukh used the weekend platform to address the lack of sportsmanship shown by several players, warning them that "pretty faces don't win the game; performance does." ‘Bigg Boss Marathi 6’ Contestant ‘Kalu Don’ Prabhu Shelke Age and Other Details.

As the show enters its fourth week, alliances are shifting rapidly. The departure of a veteran reality star like Sonali Raut serves as a wake-up call for the remaining participants, proving that no one is safe from elimination if they fail to engage with the show's challenges.

