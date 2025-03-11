Sana Makbul, who won everyone's hearts with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 3 went on to win the Anil Kapoor-hosted reality show last year. Recently, the TV actress opened up about her ongoing health struggles. Sana Makbul revealed that she is suffering from a liver disease and an immunity disorder similar to what actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has. She disclosed that she has been dealing with autoimmune hepatitis, a condition where her body’s immune cells attack her liver, since 2020. She also shared that she has adopted a vegan lifestyle to improve her health. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares New Pics on Insta and Talks About Her Myositis Diagnosis, Says ‘Praying For Strength and Peace' (View Post).

Sana Makbul Talks About Her Autoimmune Condition

Bigg Boss OTT 3 winner Sana Makbul recently appeared on Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, where she opened up about her ongoing health struggles. She said, "I have turned vegan recently due to health reasons. A lot of people don't know that I am an autoimmune hepatitis patient. I have a liver disease, it was diagnosed in 2020. There are no specific symptoms of my condition. In this, my body's own cells attack the organ. In my case, it is sometime Lupus, which can affect the kidneys or cause arthritis. Samantha Ruth Prabhu has myositis, which affects the muscles. In my case, it impacts the liver."

Watch Sana Makbul on Bharti Singh and Harsh Liambhachiyaa’s Podcast

The actress has been going through a lot of difficulties due to her health condition but still manages to deal with it. She further explained, "I take steroids, suppressants or some medicines. It's a lifestyle disorder but with the autoimmune condition, the liver condition becomes quite complicated. My health keeps fluctuating and I don't know if this can be cured completely." Samantha Ruth Prabhu Diagnosed With Autoimmune Condition Called Myositis; Actress Shares Pic from Hospital (View Post).

Apart from Bigg Boss OTT 3, Sana Makbul has been a part of other popular reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Khatra Khatra Khatra. She has also starred in several music videos featuring other Bigg Boss participants including Naezy and Karanveer Mehra.

