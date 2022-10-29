On Saturday (Oct 29), Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Instagram and revealed that she is diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition called Myositis, which leads to weakening and aching of muscles. The Yashoda actress penned a long note on her health along with a picture from the hospital. " A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission," her note reads. Yashoda Trailer: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes On Corrupt Surrogacy Racket in This Intense Actioner (Watch Video).

Samantha Diagnosed With Myositis:

