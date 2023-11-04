Today, Elvish Yadav needs no introduction in the Entertainment industry. He often makes headlines, albeit for a variety of reasons. His journey from a content creator on YouTube to becoming a popular reality show star on Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been marked by numerous controversies that have both intrigued and concerned his fanbase. Elvish Yadav Accuses Maneka Gandhi of False Allegations After BJP MP Demands His Arrest for Allegedly Selling Snake Venom at Rave Parties

For the unversed, Elvish was recently accused of being involved in a rave party supplying poisonous snake venoms by politician Maneka Gandhi Here's a rundown of the key controversies and significant moments in the life of Elvish Yadav:

Rave Party and Snake Venom Scandal

The recent controversy involving Elvish Yadav revolves around a Noida rave party, where he and several others were accused of "supplying snake venom." An FIR was filed against them, and the incident raised eyebrows when it was revealed that live cobra snakes and snake venom were found at the scene. Elvish Yadav strongly denied his involvement and promised full cooperation with the authorities.

Opposition to Farmers' Protest

In 2021, Elvish Yadav created quite a stir by making a video criticising the farmers' protest, asserting it was a "fake and paid campaign to defame India." This move drew backlash from fellow YouTubers and activists who supported the protest. The video was eventually taken down by YouTube due to its controversial content.

Gamla Chor Controversy

Another instance that put Elvish in the spotlight was when he was accused of stealing flower pots from the G-20 Summit in Gurgaon in February 2023. A video featuring two individuals taking the pots in a car with the same number plate as Elvish's rally car went viral on social media. Elvish refuted the allegations stating that i wasn't his car in the video and asked people to stop spreading false rumours.

This is not my vehicle. I kindly ask everyone not to spread any untrue information about me. I'm suing the people who are spreading false information about me. — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) February 28, 2023

Body Shaming Aashika Bhatia

In 2020, Elvish Yadav faced backlash for body-shaming actress Aashika Bhatia in one of his videos during the lockdown. Aashika threatened to file a complaint against him for the derogatory comments. However, their relationship took an unexpected turn when they both entered the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as wild card contestants and eventually became friends. Elvish Yadav Refutes Reports of His Arrest, Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Denies Organising Rave Parties and Smuggling Venomous Snakes Into Bash (Watch Video)

Elvish Yadav and Aashika Bhatia (Photo Credits: X)

Feud With YouTuber Dhruv Rathee

Elvish Yadav once made a video exposing fellow YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, alleging that he manipulated his viewers through his videos and accused him of spreading misinformation. This controversy escalated as Dhruv Rathee responded, asking Elvish to take responsibility for his own content. Elvish Yadav also claimed that YouTube had demonetised his video, and Dhruv Rathee's supporters had mass reported his channel.

Kal ko constipation hoga tab bhi Dhruv Rathee ko blame karna If I wanted to take away your video, I would copyright strike it. Trust me, I really want your videos to stay on YouTube so your stupidity is visible to everyone. Learn to take responsibility for your own content 😘 https://t.co/fCR1GE2rrp — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) July 21, 2021

Negative PR Controversy

His journey from a wildcard entry to winning Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a historic feat. However, his post-victory life has not been without challenges. He claimed of facing extreme hate and trolls on social media stating that a fellow BB contestant did negative media campaigns against him. He had also made a shocking revelation that he had not received the prize money from Bigg Boss OTT.

Extortion Case

More recently, Elvish Yadav filed an FIR, alleging that he received an extortion call demanding Rs 1 crore. This case has raised concerns about his safety and privacy.

Dating Controversy

Elvish Yadav's revelations about his love life and changing relationships have caused quite a stir. His statements about being a "one woman man" and then revealing a new relationship have sparked discussions and reactions on social media.

Feuds With Asim Riaz, Arjun Bijlani And Swara Bhaskar

Elvish Yadav's controversies extends to clashes with fellow celebrities, including Asim Riaz and Arjun Bijlani during Bigg Boss OTT 2. He responded to Asim's claims about unbearability at a concert and Arjun's tweet on respecting women with fiery exchanges. Notably, Elvish humorously quipped at Arjun, "I didn't know you are a woman."

Mujhe Ab Pata Laga Tum Woman Ho🥹 https://t.co/FHyyzuYJUM — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) September 17, 2023

In 2021, Elvish targeted actress Swara Bhaskar with a roast video, sparking an outcry for using derogatory language. This led to an FIR against him for damaging her reputation and sexual harassment. The feud resurfaced in 2023 when Alia Bhatt praised Elvish for winning Bigg Boss OTT 2, drawing criticism from Swara Bhaskar for endorsing someone with a history of offensive behaviour towards women. Swara reshared the below tweet from the social media :

Hello @aliaa08,This is Elvish Yadav, the person you're showering praise upon. Take a good look at his utterly reprehensible attitude towards women, how he is shamelessly engages in $'exual h@rassm€nt directed at @ReallySwara. What a downgrade for an actress like you. pic.twitter.com/Sz97JI6Bsr — RheA (@rheahhh_) August 16, 2023

As the controversies surrounding Elvish Yadav continue to dominate headlines, it's evident that he has earned the title of the "New Controversy King" in the showbiz.

