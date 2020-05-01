Game of Thrones Actor BJ Hogg Dies At 67

Game of Thrones Actor BJ Hogg (Photo Credits: Twitter)

BJ Hogg was a well-known Northern Irish actor. He passed away at the age of 67, reports BBC News. The cause of his death is not known yet. The actor was a popular face in the entertainment industry. BJ Hogg was featured in some of the popular TV series and HBO’s Game of Thrones was one among them. He essayed the character Ser Addam Marbrand in GoT. But he was best known for playing the role of Big Mervyn in Give My Head Peace, the BBC Northern Ireland series. Kristofer Hivju Health Update: Game Of Thrones Star Fully Recovered From COVID-19.

The other popular series in which BJ Hogg starred include The Fall. Hogg’s agent Geoff Stanton revealed to BBC News, “He was such a great man, a big personality and a terrific actor.” He was further quoted as saying, “His family must be devastated and my heart goes out to them. He was just one of the nicest people I know, or knew — he is going to be such a loss.” The team behind the series Give My Head Peace and the Hole in the Wall Gang also issued a statement that read, “BJ is part of the Give My Head Peace family. He was a fine actor, great colleague and a true friend. Our thoughts are with his wife Elish, son Nathan and daughter Abigail at this time.” Kamasutra Fame Indira Verma Becomes Second Game Of Thrones Actor to Test Positive For COVID-19.

BJ Hogg also appeared in short films such as Dance Lexie Dance that released in 1996. Directed by Tim Loane and shot in Northern Ireland, this short film was nominated in the Best Live Action Short Film category at the 70th Academy Awards. The other short films in which he was seen are Hunger, Closing the Ring and Divorcing Jack.