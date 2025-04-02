At a time when Salman Khan is facing criticism for his lack of flexibility in his latest film Sikandar, another actor is earning praise for displaying just the opposite - despite being two years older than Salman. At 61, Jaaved Jaaferi shows no signs of slowing down, especially when he takes over the dance floor. Recently, he appeared as a guest judge on the dance reality show Hip Hop India Season 2, where fellow judge Remo D'Souza invited him onto the stage. No Other Country Like India with This Kind of Diversity: Jaaved Jaaferi.

What followed was nothing short of a masterclass - not just for the young contestants but also for veteran actors, proving that age should never be a barrier to honing one's craft. Jaaved Jaaferi stunned everyone with his flawless dance moves, leaving judges Remo and Malaika Arora, as well as the contestants, in awe as he effortlessly executed breakdance steps.

javed jaffrey’s moves at 61... unreal, absolute LEGENDARY stuff! pic.twitter.com/w5Y06VJvho — Joe (@YoursJoee) April 1, 2025

The admiration extended beyond the show, sparking a wave of amazement on social media. Netizens were left astounded by how Jaaved Jaaferi could move with such agility and precision, even in his sixties. ‘Taaza Khabar’ Season 2 Review: Bhuvan Bam and Jaaved Jaaferi’s Disney+ Hotstar Series Garners Mixed Reviews From Critics.

You wouldn't be surprised if you were around when Boogie Woogie was the biggest show on TV https://t.co/2T2B9MXNKL — Husbanding (@tapanwaval) April 2, 2025

Literally the OG who introduced hip-hop and break dance in india. https://t.co/SDHQRo7tCR — Akshat (@Akshat20062006) April 2, 2025

Tremendous talent! And at 61- Kudos to his hard work & agility https://t.co/PexpBpjWMm — puja kaura (@pmkaura) April 2, 2025

Bollywood failed to utilize his dancing skills. Only reduced him to comic roles. https://t.co/ncEhUgxq3m — Deepak Kumar (@DeepakK55429438) April 2, 2025

He needs to be celebrated more and needs to showcase his talents more often https://t.co/53wbzznLjb — Harsh Singh Bindra (@WhiplashHunt) April 1, 2025

However, for those familiar with his legacy, this came as no surprise. Jaaved Jaaferi has long been regarded as one of India's finest dancers, spearheading the breakdance revolution in the '80s and '90s with films like Meri Jung and 100 Days. He also made a significant impact as the host and judge of Sony TV’s iconic dance reality show Boogie Woogie, alongside his brother Naved Jaffrey and Ravi Behl.

