Jamai Raja Actress Pranitaa Pandit and Husband Shivi Pandit Announce Pregnancy With An Adorable Post

Pranitaa and Shivi Pandit Expecting First Child (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Pranitaa Pandit and her husband Shivi Pandit are pregnant with their first child. The couple announced their pregnancy today with an adorable post on Instagram, where they chronicled their 6 years of marital bliss and also revealed that their baby will be due in August 2020. In their announcement picture, Pranitaa captioned it, "What To Expect When You're Expecting." While Pranitaa is surrounded by munchies but drinking what appears to be Karela juice, hubby Shivi is chilling with a book about pregnancies. Already looks like a dutiful husband. Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul Welcome Baby Boy Ved, Share A Heart-Warming Post (View Post).

The actress, who has been a part of shows like Do Hanson Ka Joda, Kis Desh Me Nikla Chand, Uttaran, Jamai Raja and Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki among others, is in her seventh month. Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh aka Aaliya and Husband Karan Shah Expecting Their First Child (View Post).

Check Out The Adorable Post Below:

She says, "Everyone dreams to have a family, but it was really not my dream and I was not sure about it at all. We were discussing and talking about it for over a year but then I was just not sure. And now when it has happened and the way I feel, it's the best thing that could have ever happened. I know it sounds very cliched but yes, it does feel different and I am glad that I took that leap of faith and just went ahead." Pranitaa and Shivi have been married for six years. Congratulations to the beautiful couple.