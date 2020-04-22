Kumkum Bhagya's Shikha Singh aka Aaliya and Husband Karan Shah Expecting Their First Child (View Post)

Shikha Singh and Husband Karan Shah (Photo Credits: Instagram)

And the stork has visited Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh and her pilot husband Karan Shah. Karan and Shikha dated for a long time before tying the knot in 2016. And the couple is all set for parenthood and are excited to begin the new phase in their life, despite the on-going Coronavirus Pandemic. Shikha's husband Karan shared a picture of a heavily pregnant Shikha, himself and their dog on Instagram, announcing the good news to one and all. The actress who is in her third trimester is due in the month of June. First Pic! Smriti Khanna And Gautam Gupta Become Proud Parents To A Baby Girl.

Confirming the same with TOI, Shikha revealed, "When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that Corona would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with COVID19, I have been on a break since March. My husband is a pilot and because of the lockdown, he is at home, otherwise he would have been travelling."

Check Out Karan's Post Below:

She continued, "Currently, we are doing all the household chores by ourselves. My husband is a technology expert and has bought me a robot-like sweeping and mopping machine, which sweeps and cleans the floor completely on its own. I am cooking for the family and my pet. My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won’t be possible now. We are near to the hospital and doctor’s clinic and they are giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy." Ruslaan Mumtaz and Nirali Mehta Become Parents to a Baby Boy, Actor Calls His Son a ‘Superhero’ (View Pics).

Shikha also said that her break could extend up to one more year, "After the baby is born, it will be complete isolation for us, so it will be another few months before I can get back to work. With a baby around, I don’t think in these times I will be able to go out at all."

On the work front, Shikha is happy playing Aaliya. She said, “It has been six years now and the show has given me a lot. I am happy with my professional life and looking forward to this new phase of life." Well, here's congratulating Shikha and Karan on impending parenthood.