Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul Welcome Baby Boy Ved, Share A Heart-Warming Post (View Post)

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas Welcome Baby Boy Ved (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actors Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul, who wed in September 2018 welcomed their first child, a baby boy on June 4, 2020. The pair has named the child Ved. Earlier in April, Ekta and Sumeet had announced the news of the pregnancy and ever since, their social media posts have been filled with memorable antics of the duo. In fact, recently, Sumeet and his sister Shruti had started preparations to welcome the mini Vyas Kaul into the family and also baby-proofed their apartment. Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul to Welcome Their First Child Soon! Couple Takes Extra Precautions Due to Coronavirus.

Ekta's doting husband Sumeet Vyas, took to Instagram and Twitter to announce the arrival of their bundle of joy. In the post he also revealed that both he and Ekta had already begun smothering their child. Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul’s Honeymoon Pics From Taiwan Will Make You Crave for a Holiday.

Check Out Sumeet's Announcement Below:

Ekta, in an earlier interview with a leading portal, had mentioned, "After the delivery, my mom will be around so managing the baby won’t be an issue at all. She has managed me, I am sure my baby will be easy for her. Also, Sumeet was ready since forever. So, I am not worried about managing the baby." Aww!! Congratulations Ekta and Sumeet!!