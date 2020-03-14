Kapil Sharma Thanks Mumbai Police For Gracing The Kapil Sharma Show, Dedicates Episode to Them (View Post)

Kapil Sharma Thanks Mumbai Police (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tonight's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will be special in more ways than one. The cast of Sooryavanshi, actors Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, followed by filmmakers Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, will be seen gracing the comedy show to promote their upcoming movie. And like we had reported a few days back, along with the Sooryavanshi cast, the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show invited a few officers of the Mumbai Police to represent the entire force and even dedicated the episode in their honour for their tireless service to the city. EXCLUSIVE: The Kapil Sharma Show's Sooryavanshi Episode Featuring Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar Is Dedicated to Mumbai Police (Details Inside).

The next episode of The Kapil Sharma Show, the Sooryavanshi episode has been dedicated in their honour and the comedian himself, took to Instagram to thank the officers for coming over and also penned a note where he expressed his thanks to the entire Police Force. The Kapil Sharma Show: Kajol Reveals That She Misled Reporters About Her Wedding Venue With Ajay Devgn On Purpose, Here's Why.

A source close to the show had exclusively told LatestLY, "This is a Sooryavanshi Special Episode, where we have decided to invite officers of the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Police Force on the show. They have been an incredible support to Rohit Shetty and team throughout the filming and would also offer inputs to him with regards to the work culture that is followed in the police force. Hence the decision to offer gratitude to the Police in our own way."