Ever since its teaser created a massive buzz online, Bhooth Bangla has continued to build excitement among audiences. Marking the much-anticipated reunion of Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan after 14 years, the film promises a signature blend of spooky fun and madcap comedy. Amid the ongoing shoot, a behind-the-scenes moment from the filming of one of the film’s songs has now caught attention.

According to sources close to the production, actress Wamiqa Gabbi performed a key train sequence where she’s at the edge of a train, which required precise coordination and timing with Akshay Kumar. What stood out on set was the level of comfort and trust she shared with her co-star, Akshay Kumar, while executing the scene. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Trailer To Be Attached to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Here’s What We Know.

“Wamiqa completely trusted Akshay with the sequence and was comfortable performing it without any external support. The coordination between the two came through effortlessly on camera, making the moment look seamless and natural,” revealed a source close to the film. The sequence has since become a talking point on set, with the crew appreciating Wamiqa’s confidence and the strong on-screen sync between the two actors. ‘Bhooth Bangla’: Did Priyadarshan Change Movie Script After Akshay Kumar’s Casting? Producer Ektaa Kapoor Reacts.

About ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, Bhooth Bangla releases in theatres on April 10, 2026.