The long-awaited reunion of Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and veteran director Priyadarshan has officially begun. The makers of the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla released the film's first teaser today, March 12, 2026, offering a glimpse into a project that marks the duo's first collaboration in 14 years. Produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films, the movie is scheduled for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026, strategically moved up from its original May date to lead the summer box office. Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Trailer To Be Attached to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar 2’? Here’s What We Know.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Teaser Out!

The 83-second teaser introduces audiences to the fictional, eerie town of Mangalpur. The narrative centres on a local legend involving a supernatural entity known as "Vadhusur," which reportedly haunts anyone attempting to marry in the area.

Akshay Kumar plays a man who inherits a sprawling, dilapidated mansion in the town. True to the classic Priyadarshan style, the teaser balances spooky atmospherics, bats, shifting shadows, and ancient corridors with sharp physical comedy. The footage highlights Kumar’s return to the "everyman" comic persona that defined his early-2000s hits, showing him dismissing the supernatural rumours with his signature wit before being confronted by the mansion's chaotic reality.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Bhooth Bangla’:

‘Bhooth Bangla’ Teaser Reactions

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions within minutes of the teaser's digital premiere. The overwhelming sentiment among fans is one of nostalgia, with many drawing direct comparisons to the 2007 cult classic Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

A user wrote, "Purani yaadein taaza hogayi. April 10 ka mazaa aane wala hai." Another user referred to the film as "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2." Even popular YoUtuber Ashish Chanchlani expressed his excitement over the easer and wrote, "All of us grown-ups are gonna have so much fun in cinemas. We badly needed a Priyan x Akki combo."

Fan Can't Wait To Watch ‘Bhooth Bangla’ in the Theatres

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

More About ‘Bhooth Bangla’

Bhooth Bangla is a high-stakes venture for producers Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, who have described the film as a "wild Gujarati thali"—a mix of horror, comedy, and drama intended for a wide family demographic. The script, written by Akash Kaushik with dialogues by Rohan Shankar, reportedly draws inspiration from Indian mythology and themes of black magic found in ancient texts.

The film features a massive ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Manoj Joshi, Mithila Palkar and Jisshu Sengupta. Copy or Tribute? ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Song ‘Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge’ by Pritam Draws Attention for Similarities to Satyajit Ray’s Bengali Classic.

The film’s musical score is handled by Pritam, whose first single for the movie, "Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge", has already gained significant traction online. Following the teaser launch, the full theatrical trailer is expected to be attached to the release of Dhurandhar 2 on March 19, further amping up the film's promotional campaign.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (YouTube channel of Balaji Motion Pictures). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2026 01:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).