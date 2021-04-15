We live in 2021, but still voicing one's opinion on something that's relevant and much-needed, still invites hate. Television actor Karan Wahi also experienced the same when he sarcastically posted a Kumbh Mela post on Naga Babas. The actor had taken to his Instagram stories and mentioned, “Isn’t there a Work From Home culture for Naga Babas? Like get water from Ganga and take a shower at home." As soon as people started to read this, Wahi's DMs was filled with death threats, demanding to delete the above-mentioned post. Kumbh Mela 2021: 102 Devotees Test COVID-19 Positive in Haridwar.

Karan shared some screengrabs of hate messages on his IG stories. He flashed how his post did not go down well with some of his followers who bashed him for 'hurting Hindu sentiments.' Some even used foul language. For the unaware, with the rise in COVID-19 cases in India, Kumbh Mela has been the talk of the town for many days where lakhs of devotees gather to take a dip in the holy Ganga. Recently, 102 bhakhts were also tested positive. Kumbh Mela 2021: Thousands Take Dip in Ganga on Shahi Snan Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases.

With this, is it a crime these days to be vocal about the things one feels? As clearly, going by the pictures from the Kumbh Mela, coronavirus protocols are clearly not followed diligently as many are still seen roaming without masks. Coming back to Karan Wahi, we need such daring celebs in today's times for sure. Stay tuned.

