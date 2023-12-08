Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is known for sharing personal anecdotes on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, and revealed his father, illustrous poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s monthly salary. He added how they didn’t have money to afford a pen. In the episode 84 of the quiz-based reality show, host Big B welcomed Vishwas Tulshiram Dake from Mhalis Pimpalgaon District Beed, Maharashtra to the hot seat. He is a farmer. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan Begins Preps For New Season.

After winning Rs 3,20,000, the actor took out his pen and signed the cheque for the contestant. While, signing the cheque, Big B touched the nib of the pen on his tongue to make it work better.

Seeing this, the contestant curiously asked the actor: “Why did you do that to the pen? I had the habit too. When the pen won't work at school.”

Amitabh said: “I have the same habit.”

The ‘Sholay’ actor said: “Do you think it can be yours only?”

The contestant couldn’t control his happiness and said: “Then that's a shared habit.”

Big B went on to say: “There is no difference between the two of us.”

To this the contestant humbly replied: “No, sir. We're poles apart. You're great, sir.”

The Don actor then narrated an anecdote: "During childhood, I didn't have a pen. My dad used to earn around Rs 400-500 a month. We couldn't afford a pen with it. So, that's how we got educated." The contestant couldn't believe this and said: "No, Sir. It's not like that." Big B said: "What do you mean? I'm telling you. That's how it was."

Vishwas then asked the 81-year-old actor: "I've heard this about you. I don't know if it's true. When you approached All India Radio for a job, because of your voice you didn't get a job there. And after that, you became the king of voice. Is this true?" Replying to him in a candid manner, Big B said: "Your first statement is true. But the second statement is wrong." Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs on Sony.

