Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praises on actor Randeep Hooda, and applauded his performance in the movie Sarbjit, calling himself a big fan of the latter. In episode 61 of the quiz based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, host Big B welcomed Randeep and Dr Mukta Puntambekar from the Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre to the hot seat. The Muktangan Rehabilitation Centre' is a foundation that revolves around helping patients with addiction by nurturing them with the right guidance. Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan Begins Preps For New Season.

Led by Mukta's parents, the vision of the foundation is to uplift those battling addiction when it comes to drugs, alcohol, and life-altering vices by giving them treatment through technology, using innovative methods, and transforming them into good human beings who can serve society and inspire others. During the conversation, Amitabh said: "Randeep, I wish to tell you that I'm a big fan." Randeep said: 'Thank you.'

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 Randeep Hooda's Episode:

The Sholay fame actor further shared: "No, I mean it. I've watched many of his films, and he has performed brilliantly in all of them. Randeep, you had done a movie with Aishwarya Rai -- Sarbjit. It's based on a real-life story. He accidentally crosses the border and is arrested and convicted. In the film, you see Randeep holed up in a small cell. He lived in those very conditions. I've never done that in my life." Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan Expresses Admiration for His ‘Favourite’ Waheeda Rehman, Calls Her ‘Exemplary Artiste’.

Randeep replied: "No, sir. You've been a true inspiration for me as well."

Big B laughed and said: "I meant what I said.You don't have to praise me just because I complimented you."

Randeep shared: "Your energy and dedication…"

Amitabh pointed towards the audience and said: "I'm surrounded by positive energy. They cheer with enthusiasm." Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 airs on Sony.

