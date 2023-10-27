Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has heaped praise on legendary actress Waheeda Rehman and said he believes the latter should have been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award much earlier. Waheeda was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award for her immense contribution to Indian cinema at the 69th National Film Awards. Known for films like Guide, Pyaasa, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, Delhi-6, Kaagaz Ke Phool and several others, the actress has played countless memorable characters on the celluloid and has a career spanning almost seven decades. Amitabh Bachchan Takes Stranger’s Help to Reach Work Location, Thanks Him in Hilarious Way (View Post).

In episode 54 of the knowledge-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, 15 host Amitabh Bachchan welcomed the rollover contestants 'The Bol Bachchans' to the hot seat in the ongoing family special week. For the Rs 80,000 question, they were asked: "Which veteran actress of films like Pyaasa and Guide was conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2023?"

The options given were: A: Sharmila Tagore, B: Waheeda Rehman, C: Zeenat Aman, and D: Saira Banu. The correct answer was Waheeda Rehman.

Talking about the same, Amitabh said, "Waheeda Rehman was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award on Dev Anand's birth centenary day. She got the award on his 100th birthday. It was a coincidence." The Sholay fame actor further said, "An exemplary artist. I feel she should have been awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award much earlier. Don't you agree? She's my favourite. Yes. I am a big fan of hers. I've had the good fortune of working with her. She's good-hearted and a very simple-natured woman for an artist of her stature."

