Singers Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu will be the chief guests on the final episode of 'Indian Idol 12' on Independence Day. As the show is going to have many acts and performances, both the singers will have a special segment. While Alka Yagnik will be paying tribute to the 'Queen of Melody' Lata Mangeshkar, Kumar Sanu on the other side will be singing his own most iconic songs. Indian Idol 12: Rekha Gifts Neha Kakkar Kanjivaram Saree as Her Wedding Gift.

Sharing his excitement, Kumar Sanu says: "I am super stoked to be a part of the Greatest Grand Finale which will be a 12-hour stint! I am super proud of this platform as it has come a long way and has made history. While I am looking forward to seeing who becomes the next Indian Idol, I also believe that for what all these finalists have triumphed through, they all are winners in their own right and in my eyes. Of course, on this special occasion, I have several performances lined up of the popular songs that I hope the audience enjoys." Indian Idol 12: Aditya Narayan Performs ‘Rangeela Re’ for Jackie Shroff in Singing Reality Show.

Alka Yagnik will be singing some of Lata's evergreen songs like 'Ajeeb Dastan', 'Beeti Na Bitayi', 'Yun Hasraton Ke', and many more. Calling it an ode to her idol, the ace singer says: "For me, Lataji is a goddess. I consider her my idol and paying her a tribute during the show is an honour." She gives her best wishes to the top six contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro and Shanmukha Priya and says they have a great future ahead.

"They are all winners to me. Each one of them has a great understanding about music and their singing is commendable. I am really excited to be part of the Greatest Grand Finale Ever," concludes Yagnik. 'Greatest Finale Ever' of 'Indian Idol 12' will air on August 15 on Sony Entertainment Television.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2021 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).