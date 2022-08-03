Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most popular and loved shows on television. The show has a loyal fan following and the audience is smitten with all the twists and turns the show has to offer. Kumkum Bhagya featured Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles. Shabir marked his exit from the show and the show introduced a new generation. Zeeshan Khan played the character of Aryan Khanna in the show. Mrunal Thakur Birthday: 7 Most Charming Fashion Appearances Made By the 'Jersey' Actress.

Well, according to a report in TOI, Pulkit Bangia will now be seen stepping into Zeeshan’s shoes. Pulkit was earlier seen in Sab Satrangi and he instantly accepted the offer given that the show has been quite popular since a decade now. Pulkit mentioned that Zeeshan has set high standards playing the character of Aryan Khanna and it would be challenging for him. He added that he is quite kicked to play the part. Pulkit also shared that his character is a mischievous young man who will entertain everyone with his antics. Kumkum Bhagya: Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia and Others Enjoy a Special ‘Pyaar Wali Holi Celebration’.

Pulkit went on the narrate how he bagged the role too. He said that he had given an audition and a look test for the role and he received a call on the same night from the production team informing him that he has been selected for the part. Way to go Pulkit!

