While it has already been reported that most of Ekta Kapoor's shows will resume shooting from June 26 onwards. However, actress Sriti Jha, Kumkum Bhagya's lead actress recently shot for a promo for the show from home. The actress had recently posted a clip of herself with co-star Shabir Ahluwalia with their faces smeared in Holi colours while making a pun at the new rule on sets which dictates that actors will do their own makeup. Ekta Kapoor's Shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kumkum Bhagya, Naagin To Star Shooting From June 26? (Deets Inside).

For the shoot, Sriti obviously did her own hair, makeup, lighting and recorded the promo on her phone. Recently, actress Sargun Kaur Luthra, the lead actress of Yeh Hai Chahatein also shot for a promo for her show at her home on her phone. Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka lead Asiti Sharma also did the same for her show. Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Pyaar Ki Luka Chuppi Begin Shoots in Naigaon, RadhaKrishn, Choti Sarrdaarni, Yeh Hai Chahatein Release New Promos (Deets Inside).

"To be honest, I am missing everyone from my 'Kumkum Bhagya' family. In fact, while getting ready for this home shoot, I felt that this was the first time I have dressed up as Pragya without Gaurav dada and Shabana didi, who are my makeup artiste and hairstylist respectively," IANS quoted Sriti as saying.

"I miss them as well as the extended family on my set including Shabbir, Mugdha, Krishna and many others. I am eagerly waiting to start shooting again and I hope it is safe enough to get back to the set and shoot together once again," she added.

