Kumkum Bhagya actress Mrunal Thakur celebrates her birthday on August 1. She's amongst the few lads who successfully ventured into Bollywood after enjoying a brief stint in Indian television. After her debut in Love Sonia, Thakur quickly grabbed some of the biggest releases, including Hrithik Roshan's Super 30 and Shahid Kapoor's Jersey. While the actress continues to sharpen her acting skills and groom herself as a performer, we'd like to pause and highlight a wholly different but essential aspect of her persona - her sartorial sense. Sita Ramam Song Oh Sita Hey Rama: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur Weave Love in This Pleasing Number (Watch Lyrical Video).

Mrunal has a rather different sense of styling. It is a blend of being whacky and chic at the same time. She isn't the one who'll simply dress to impress. She'd instead prefer dressing to express herself. From going all traditional in pretty lehenga choli and sarees to striking a chord with the millennial chord with her co-ord sets and denim fashion, she likes juggling and how! One of the best dressers of the recent lot, Mrunal's style file will easily resonate with all the different girls out there. To elaborate on the same here's reminiscing some of her best looks from the recent past. Pippa: It’s a Wrap for Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur’s War Film; Check Out New Stills!

In Monika Nidhi

In Varnika Sangoi

In AMPM

In Christian Dior

In Manish Malhotra

In Antithesis

In Self Portrait

Happy Birthday, Mrunal Thakur!

