Love, Victor Trailer: The Spin-Off Series Of 'Love, Simon' Looks Like a Delightful Coming-Of-Age Tale (Watch Video)

Love, Victor trailer (Photo Credits: Screengrab/YouTube/Hulu)

The trailer of Love, Victor, a spin-off series of the much-loved film Love, Simon is now out. The series was in the news thanks to its move from Disney Plus to Hulu after the series’ adult themes seemed o have had a problem with the former streaming platform that stressed on its family-viewing audience. Well, Disney's loss is now Hulu's gain and from the looks of the trailer, it looks like the series is going to be as promising as the film. The series revolves around Victor (Michael Cimino) as a transfer student from Texas to Creekwood High School in Atlanta, which is the same locale where the original movie was set. Gay Movie Love, Simon Banned In India? Release Has Been Delayed ‘indefinitely’.

The trailer introduces us to Victor writing to Simon about struggling to find himself. While he's trying to figure out his own sexual identity, he's also crippled with the fear of his parents not being as accepting as Simon's. We further also learn that they are going through a rough patch in their marriage, thus adding to Victor's worries about coming out during such a time. The trailer also shows us George Sear as Benji, the guy Victor is attracted to. Overall, it looks like the series will be a great coming-of-age tale.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

The series apart from Cimino also stars Mason Gooding of Booksmart fame, James Martinez, Ana Ortiz and Sophia Bush. The series is created by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, both of whom were writers on Love, Simon.

Consisting of 10 episodes, the series is all set to begin streaming on Hulu from June 19.