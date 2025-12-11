In fashion, few things evoke more joy than rekindling nostalgia. That’s why both new and timeless styles, familiar to our mothers and grandmothers, continue to reappear. While the designs may be reinterpreted through modern perspectives, their core often stays the same. One such trend gaining popularity among fashion insiders is the granny print, or grandmother-inspired pattern. Dainty Triangle Knitting Is the Essential Fashion Statement for This Season’s Trends.

By granny print, we mean the traditional floral motifs printed on jacquard fabrics—a textile commonly used in 1970s living room décor. Think of the ornate floral upholstery on vintage sofas, decorative cushions, or wallpaper from that era. These distinctive patterns are set to feature on clothing, accessories, and footwear, making them a prominent style choice in the months ahead.

Let It Be Clear: Granny Prints Set to Dominate in 2026

We state this with confidence: Look at Suki Waterhouse’s latest appearance at the New York premiere of the film Die My Love. The singer made a rare appearance with her partner, Robert Pattinson, who stars in director Lynne Ramsay’s upcoming film alongside Jennifer Lawrence, who wore an elegant Dior dress designed by Jonathan Anderson.

For the occasion, Waterhouse chose a dress from Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen’s spring 2026 ready-to-wear collection. The dress features a bodice that embodies this trend, which we’ve recently seen in other releases, such as the new collection from marÀvic, the brand by Victoria and Alba—two sisters from Zaragoza—that’s popular on Instagram.

The actor posted a picture of her freshly painted nails on her Instagram Stories, shaped into an oval and decorated with floral nail art in mustard, burgundy, pink, and green tones, which she called “granny wallpaper.” In the post, Lively tagged House of Hackney, a British home decor, fashion, and lifestyle brand known for its prints, implying that the client and manicurist based their design on one of the brand’s wallpapers—perhaps that’s what's in the background. Torn Jeans, Beat-Up Bags, and Thrift Therapy: Messy Girl Era Is Returning.

Looking for vintage charm, fashion is now opening old archives and revisiting classic pieces from grandma’s wardrobe. There is a growing need for connection and sentimental value in fashion, as trends come and go and people grow tired of constantly chasing the next big thing. Good old grandma fashion and prints feel warm and relatable for the younger generation.

