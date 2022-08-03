Zee TV show Meet – Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet has managed to hold the attention of the audience right from its inception. The show stars Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey in the lead roles. The show is currently headed towards some high voltage drama. The audience of the show is already aware that Manjiri tries to save Isha from Barfi’s evil intentions concerning dowry. Isha is tied up to a trunk and is forced into marrying Deep. However, Meet Ahlawat finds her and saves her life. Kumkum Bhagya: Pulkit Bangia Replaces Zeeshan Khan in Zee TV’s Popular Show.

In the episodes ahead, Meet Ahlawat comes to know about Barfi’s evil plan and will decide to take a strong stand against her. He will stop the marriage and as Chacha will try to get violent with Manjiri, Meet will stop him. Meet will be beyond shocked to find out that Chacha and Chachi are also involved with Barfi to spoil Isha’s life and also behave aggressively with Manjiri. Eventually, the entire family will come to know about this and everyone including Deep will be stunned. Kundali Bhagya Actress Shraddha Arya Bags Karan Johar’s Next Project?

It will be interesting to see what action will the family take against Chacha, Chachi and Barfi! Keep reading LatestLY for more information on your favourite television celebrities and daily shows. How excited are you to watch Meet? Let us know in the comment section below!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 03, 2022 04:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).